Henderson council appoints new CCSD trustee

Henderson City Council members appointed a former high school principal to the Clark County School District Board of Trustees Tuesday.

Each member of the Henderson City Council, except Carrie Cox who was not there, thanked former Valley High School Principal Ramona Esparza-Stoffregan after they voted unanimously to approve her appointment Tuesday night.

“It’s a whole new world that you’re going to have to enter into, uncharted. So best of luck,” Councilman Dan Stewart said at the meeting. “We’re here for whatever we can do to help because you know how much education means to not just mayor and council, but everyone in city of Henderson. So thank you for stepping up.”

Mayor Michelle Romero selected Esparza-Stoffregan — who’s president of the Leadership Institute of Nevada — to be recommended to the City Council.

Esparza-Stoffregan previously worked for the Clark County School District, including as Valley High School principal for seven years until summer 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Before the vote, a former student of Esparza-Stoffregan praised the council for considering his former principal.

“The fact that he stepped up and he came to speak on my behalf, really touched my heart,” Esparza-Stoffregan said after the meeting.

The Clark County School Board currently has seven elected members. But as a result of a new hybrid school board law, four non-voting members will be added next year.

The city accepted applications and interviewed eligible applicants, according to online meeting materials. Romero said at the meeting the city narrowed its selection to six “highly qualified” candidates, then ultimately decided on Esparza-Stoffregan.

Local governments — Clark County, as well as the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson — are each appointing one trustee.

Nonvoting members will serve a four-year term starting in January 2024. Esparza-Stoffregan said she will be open to learning in the new trustee position.

“I will be there to learn and to support and to make sure that the city of Henderson, their initiatives and vision is is also at the table,” Esparza-Stoffregan said.

Earlier this month, the Las Vegas City Council selected former charter school leader Adam Johnson as its appointee.

Clark County and the city of North Las Vegas haven’t made their choices yet.

