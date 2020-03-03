Henderson’s Hidden Falls Park will get new fire station, dog park
Fire Station No. 85 — which will cost $9.7 million to build — will open in July at the park on Horizon Drive. It will be the city’s 11th fire station.
Hidden Falls Park in Henderson will soon be home to a new fire station and dog park.
The fire station — which will cost $9.7 million to build — will open in July. The city’s 11th fire station will be at the park on Horizon Drive near West Horizon Ridge Parkway.
The 11,500-square-foot station will increase the Henderson Fire Department’s emergency services capabilities in “one of the busiest districts in the city,” city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in a Feb. 25 email to the Review-Journal.
The surrounding area — which has seen population growth and more residential housing in recent years — is currently served by Fire Station 81 on College Drive.
The architectural design for the new station is based on a prototype developed for Fire Station 91, which opened in 2017 and serves the Inspirada and Medeira Canyon areas. The building will include 11 dorms.
The station will be home to a fire engine staffed by four crew members and a two-person rescue crew, Richards said.
Fire Station No. 85 is being constructed where a dog park used to be. As a result, a new dog park is being built at a different location within Hidden Falls Park. In the meantime, there’s a temporary one to use.
Construction on the dog park began in spring 2019 and will wrap up “somewhere around Memorial Day,” said Kirk Niemand, park operations manager for the city.
The new dog park — which will cost $1.4 million — will be separated into two spaces by fencing: one area recommended for small dogs and one for larger dogs.
It will include better lighting, larger turf grass areas, shade structures, concrete areas with picnic benches, trash cans and more parking. It’s also at a higher elevation than the previous location.
“The view is a lot nicer up there,” Niemand said, noting it looks down on the south part of the Las Vegas Valley.
Across Henderson, the city maintains 65 parks — 17 of which include dog parks. Hidden Falls Park opened in 2012 and was funded through the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.
Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.
More information
- Hidden Falls Park: 281 W. Horizon Drive in Henderson. Visit cityofhenderson.com.
- Other fire stations: Station 81 (600 College Drive), Station 82 and Fire Training Center (401 Parkson Road), Station 83 (100 Burkholder Blvd.), Station 84 (400 N. Valle Verde Drive), Station 86 (1996 E. Galleria Drive), Station 91 (2901 Democracy Drive), Station 95 (2300 Pebble Road), Station 97 (1550 Amador Lane), Station 98 (891 Coronado Center Drive) and Station 99 (2401 Atchley Drive).