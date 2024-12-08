Man dies after crash in Henderson

Police said the crash happened when a Cadillac CTS veered off the road in the Seven Hills Drive and Via Meridiana area just after 12:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Henderson to adopt new strategy to manage stray cats

‘She has the skill set’: Henderson picks a new city manager

Privacy advocates raise alarms over more license plate readers in Henderson

A man died after a crash in Henderson on Saturday, police said.

The Henderson police and fire departments responded to the crash in the Seven Hills Drive and Via Meridiana area just after 12:25 p.m., according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

According to police, who cited a preliminary investigation, a black 2012 Cadillac CTS was heading north on Seven Hills when, for reasons unknown, the driver lost control. The vehicle then left the road and became lodged on landscaping rocks, police said.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with a suspected medical condition, police said.

“The driver later succumbed to his condition,” police said.

Neither speed nor impairment were considered factors in the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity.

“The collision is being investigated as the twentieth accident-related fatality for 2024,” Henderson police said.

Henderson police urged anyone with information to call police at 702-267-4911, or to call 311. Anybody wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.