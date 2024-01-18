Pedestrian dies in Henderson crash

A pedestrian was fatally injured in a Wednesday night crash in Henderson.

A pedestrian was killed in a Wednesday night Henderson crash.

The 34-year-old woman, who had stepped onto the road outside a crosswalk, was hit by a Dodge car, Henderson police said. She died at a hospital, police said.

The crash happened about 10:50 p.m. near Sunset Road and Sunset Station, police said.

Police said the motorist was not impaired or speeding.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity.

