Henderson

Pedestrian dies in Henderson crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2024 - 11:28 am
 
A pedestrian was killed in a Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Getty Images)

A pedestrian was killed in a Wednesday night Henderson crash.

The 34-year-old woman, who had stepped onto the road outside a crosswalk, was hit by a Dodge car, Henderson police said. She died at a hospital, police said.

The crash happened about 10:50 p.m. near Sunset Road and Sunset Station, police said.

Police said the motorist was not impaired or speeding.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

