Woman dies after being struck by suspected impaired driver in Henderson

Ian Acklin, 23 (Henderson Police Department)

A woman died Thursday after being hit by a suspected impaired driver while she was walking in Henderson last week.

Officers were called at 5:44 p.m. Jan. 2 to the intersection of Foothills and Bridle Drive after a 32-year-old woman walking on Foothills was struck by a car and critically injured, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department on Thursday.

The driver, Ian Acklin, 23, had driven away but was arrested shortly after the crash, police said.

The woman was pronounced deceased Thursday. Her identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

Acklin was charged with duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death, failure to render aid in an accident involving death and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to jail records.

He is being held in Henderson Detention Center on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again April 27.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

