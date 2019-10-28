Hours changing for Red Rock Canyon scenic drive

Hours are changing this week for the scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visitors climb in the Calico 1 area within the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, west of Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hours are changing this week for the scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, according to the South Nevada District Office of the Bureau of Land Management.

The 13-mile drive will be open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday. The change happens as days become shorter. Also, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning, when we set clocks back one hour.

The Visitors Center’s hours will remain the same, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitation in the fall is expected to be heavy. The most congested times are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Mobile phone service is limited at Red Rock Canyon. Keep this in mind if you are using a ride-share service.

Red Rock Canyon is located west of Las Vegas on Charleston Boulevard/state Route 159. The area includes hiking trails, picnic areas, rock climbing, horseback riding, mountain biking, road biking and nature observing.

For more information go to www.blm.gov/red-rock-canyon-nca.