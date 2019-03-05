Las Vegas’ Neon Museum lights up Hard Rock Cafe Sign
The Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is illuminated for the first time in public during a special event at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto The famed Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign, which stood at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road for 28 […]
By Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2019 - 11:15 pm
The Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is illuminated for the first time in public during a special event at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The famed Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign, which stood at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road for 28 years, was illuminated in public for the first time since being renovated.
The restoration was completed by original sign maker YESCO and with the fundraising help of a large pool of donors. The sign stands just over 80 feet tall and features approximately 4,110 feet of neon tubing, and includes the colors “ruby red,” “clear red,” “3500K white,” and “gold II.”
Letters from the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign at YESCO in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Workers are silhouetted while resurfacing the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign before painting at YESCO in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Employees work on resurfacing the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign before it is painted at YESCO in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The base of the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign sits outside of the Neon Museum before being installed in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The second piece of the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is installed by YESCO employees at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A structural steel tube extension is raised before being added to the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign by YESCO employees at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The neck piece of the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is moved as installation continues by YESCO employees at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Museum visitors watch as the neck piece of the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is installed at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Museum visitors watch as the neck piece of the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is installed at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The neck piece of the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign, as pictured looking through a “B” that was from a Barbary Coast sign, is installed at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The headstock piece of the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is raised into the air as YESCO employees install the sign at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is illuminated for the first time in public during a special event at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees watch as the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is illuminated for the first time in public during a special event at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is illuminated for the first time in public during a special event at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
