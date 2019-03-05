The Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is illuminated for the first time in public during a special event at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto The famed Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign, which stood at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road for 28 […]

The famed Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign, which stood at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road for 28 years, was illuminated in public for the first time since being renovated.

The restoration was completed by original sign maker YESCO and with the fundraising help of a large pool of donors. The sign stands just over 80 feet tall and features approximately 4,110 feet of neon tubing, and includes the colors “ruby red,” “clear red,” “3500K white,” and “gold II.”