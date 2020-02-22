55°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
Bob Morris

Sanitize blades of loppers, hand shears before using

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2020 - 8:05 am
 

I had a college professor who said the best time to prune was when the pruning tools were sharp. It was a little bit of a joke because most people believe the only time to prune plants is during the winter.

That’s true if you’re using a chain saw, reciprocating saw, hand saw or loppers, but if you’re using hand shears, my old college professor’s advice was on the mark. If you’re using hand shears to remove some offensive plant growth, you can do that any time. Just make sure it’s sharp.

If you’ve ever taken my classes on pruning, you know that I’m a stickler for three things when preparing to prune: adjusting loppers or hand shears so they don’t rip plants instead of cutting them, making sure the blade is sharp for the same reason and sanitizing the blades. You wouldn’t go into a doctor’s office and let him or her use a dirty needle or scalpel. The same holds true for plants.

Chances are nothing will happen when using dirty tools. We use the same logic for protecting ourselves with insurance: It won’t happen to me.

In 50 years of pruning plants, I have seen an actual problem develop from dirty tools perhaps five times. But I have seen unexplained problem diseases develop later to pruned trees and shrubs many other times. The usual fault is claimed to be from borers. Was it?

There are at least eight plant diseases I know of that can be transferred to plants through pruning cuts using dirty tools. There are probably more than this. Once saws, loppers or hand shears are sanitized, they should be placed back in a scabbard, draped around a neck or hung on a neighboring tree but never laid back on the ground. Six of those eight diseases can come from laying sanitized tools on the ground after they’ve been sanitized.

What to use for sanitizing equipment? I prefer spraying the blade with isopropyl alcohol, bought just about anywhere, after the blades have been washed with soap and water. Some people prefer bleach, but if you use bleach, you will need to oil all of the metal parts so they don’t rust. In a pinch, I will wash the equipment and use a butane lighter to heat the blades. That works too.

Q: I recently planted a 15-gallon peach tree that I had in a planter pit all winter. I noticed that the bark was soft and almost rotting at the joints with some sap coming out. I am afraid that this can be borers but can’t say with certainty.

A: Judging from the picture you sent with all the dried sap coming from the tree, I am 100 percent certain this is borer damage. This damage started last year. Borer adults in Southern Nevada are beetles that fly and don’t bother a tree until it’s time for the female to lay its eggs.

Adult beetles lay their eggs on all sorts of weakened and newly planted trees and shrubs, mostly on parts of the tree at least 1 inch in diameter and in full sun. The tiny larva from the egg tunnels inside the plant just under the bark, protected from predators. Here it feeds on the rich sap it finds transported from the leaves and roots. As it continues tunneling and feeding under the bark, it gets larger as it creates more and more damage from feeding.

The most susceptible plants in our hot and dry desert are the small and newly planted trees and shrubs. These borers prefer fruit trees and landscape plants in the rose family. That includes common fruit trees and many different landscape plants. Peach is probably the most susceptible.

Once these plants get large enough to produce their own shade, then borer problems lessen until they get a bad pruning job. Bad pruning jobs open them up to sun damage again, and it starts all over.

What to do? Because they are hidden from site when tunneling inside young trees, borer larvae are difficult to find. It’s easier to see their damage the day after a rain and the tree is sopping wet. Oozing sap from the trunk and limbs in areas exposed to intense sunlight is a pretty clear indicator of borer damage.

Take a sharp, sanitized knife and surgically remove the young larvae. It has been suggested to soak the tree with a hose and water if it hasn’t rained.

Systemic insecticides applied to the soil around the tree will kill the larvae inside the tree without using a knife. The most effective insecticide for doing this job has imidacloprid listed in the ingredients. One example is the Bayer product referred to as Tree and Shrub Insect Control. Read the label on how to apply it as a soil drench. Protect your hands and eyes and follow the directions exactly for best results.

I caution people to apply it after the tree or shrub has finished flowering in the spring. Because it is a systemic insecticide that can last for several months, I also caution people not to eat any fruit harvested for 12 months after its application.

Q: Last year, we wanted a couple of citrus trees so I bought dwarf lemon and lime trees. I put them in large pots and wheeled them into the house as the weather turned cold. They didn’t get any extra light other than light from the windows. Maybe that was a mistake. Over the last couple of months, one of them lost all its leaves. Should I have given them extra light?

A: Leaf drop can be caused by a lot of different things including inconsistent watering and going from cold temperatures to warm temperatures, not just a lack of light. A better place to put them would have been the garage where it’s cold though there is less light. These trees need to be outside as much as possible for their best health.

Move them into nonfreezing temperatures just before freezing temperatures occur and move them back outside as quickly as possible after the threat of freezing temperatures is over.

The threshold for freezing damage to true lemons and limes is 32 degrees or just slightly under it. If there is wind, freezing damage is more extensive. The garage environment keeps temperatures warmer and keeps them out of the wind.

At temperatures just above freezing, their need for light, water and fertilizer is small. As air temperatures get warmer, their need for light fertilizer and water increases. As air temperatures become colder, plants require less and less light, water and fertilizer. That is true for all plants including seedlings.

Inside the garage, the temperatures will be cool to cold but usually more than freezing. You can always put a space heater inside the garage to keep it from freezing.

But remember, warm temperatures speed up all of the plant processes. If you put these trees inside the garage, then water them only when they need water. That is easy to judge because the containers are lighter, and so they are easier to lift or push around. Don’t fertilize.

Inside house temperatures are too warm for outdoor plants. They dropped their leaves, but they probably will put on new leaves once they are moved outside and the outdoor temperatures move up.

Q: The temperatures have been going up and down in the valley, so I have not started watering. This past weekend I had .07 inches of rainfall. Most of my vegetation are desert plants. Should I wait until the plant starts to bud out or freezing temperatures are no more?

A: Starting the first week of February, I will water fruit trees once a week though they don’t need it yet. That is to push new growth and prepare them for fruit production. It’s very important in fruit trees that they never experience a lack of water while producing fruit. That can affect fruit size and development.

Water landscape plants once a week as soon as temperatures start to warm in February. Make sure you respect their rooting depth. Small plants are irrigated to no more than 12 inches deep, medium-size trees and shrubs to 18 to 24 inches and large trees above 40 feet to 36 inches deep.

Cactuses and succulents are a little different because they can experience more drought conditions than fruit trees and woody landscape plants. Give them an irrigation in early February if they haven’t been watered much during the winter.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
President Trump speaks to the graduates of the Hope for Prisoners program in Las Vegas - VIDEO
President Donald Trump, along with the founder/CEO of Hope for Prisoners, John Ponder, and Las Vegas Metro Police Department officials, spoke to the graduates of the program, encouraging them to get back into society to be successful, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (James Schaeffer and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Presidential candidates go after Michael Bloomberg
Tonight’s 2020 Democratic Debate was a full-blown attack on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Candidates attacked his past policies, his record with stop and frisk and his billionaire status garnishing him a spot on the presidential trail, all while defending their own policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pigeons wearing MAGA hats in Las Vegas
A flock of pigeons wearing Make America Great Again hats and one sporting a Donald Trump hairdo, invaded downtown Las Vegas late Tuesday, following their release by an anonymous group: P.U.T.I.N. (Pigeons, United to Interfere Now). (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tuesday is last day to early vote in Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses ends Tuesday, with sites open throughout Clark County. (Michael Quine and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Senator Amy Klobuchar Interview with RJ Editorial Board
Sen. Klobuchar speaks with the Las Vegas Review Journal Editorial Board regarding key points to her campaign strategies for Nevada and for the country.
North Las Vegas school holds vigil for 2 children hit by pickup - VIDEO
Dozens of parents and students took part in a candlelight vigil at a North Las Vegas school Saturday night on behalf of two young students struck by a truck at a nearby crosswalk. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Visible progress on Henderson community ice arena
Construction crews are making visible progress on a Vegas Golden Knights community ice arena in downtown Henderson.
Video shows man stealing money gifts from Las Vegas wedding - VIDEO
A man sneaked into a wedding Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley and stole most of the monetary gifts, according to the groom’s sister. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire closes Nellis Boulevard in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Authorities said a vacant mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and spread to adjectment mobile homes, according to a news release from the Clark County Fire Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Alpine Motel Apartment residents want belongings left behind in fire
District Judge Rob Bare began hearing arguments Tuesday afternoon to decide if former residents of the Alpine Motel Apartments can finally collect the belongings they were forced to abandon as they escaped a deadly December fire.
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas High School Alumni Association helps historic school - VIDEO
Rollie Gibbs, a 1954 graduate and president of the Las Vegas High School Alumni Association, talks about the school's history and his group's donation to help preserve what is now called Las Vegas Academy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CITYPAK distributes backpacks to homeless people in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The CITYPAK Project held a backpack distribution event at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire injures one at Bridger Inn Hotel in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
Anna Ramirez, a resident the Bridger Inn Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, tells her experience of getting out of the building during a fire early Friday morning, Feb. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Fire Department change of command ceremony - VIDEO
Outgoing Clark County Fire Department Chief Greg Cassell turns over command of the department to incoming Chief John Steinbeck during a ceremony at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
South Korea flight lands in Las Vegas after first diverted to L.A. - VIDEO
Three passengers aboard a Las Vegas-bound flight from Seoul were screened in Los Angeles after customs officials flagged them for traveling through China recently amid a global reaction to the coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police briefing about Excalibur fire
Las Vegas police say a sexual assault and hotel fire Wednesday morning at the Excalibur are connected. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus medical supplies sent to China from Las Vegas law office
Legal assistant Michelle Zhang, who has family in China working in hospitals affected by the coronavirus, talks about responding to requests for medical supplies during an interview at the law offices of Eric K. Chen in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Fire spokesman brief media on apartment fire
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Spokesman Tim Szymanski updates news media about apartment fire. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teens burglarize Summerlin home
Dr. Paul Wilkes’ Summerlin home was robbed while his realtor gave a group a tour during an open house on Sunday. The crime was captured on his home surveillance system.
Fire at Las Vegas Apartment
A fire caused heavy damage to an apartment building in the west Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More on the alleged Las Vegas sex doll brothel
RJ video anchor Renee Summerour interviews RJ reporter Max Michor about the latest details of the "Sex Doll Experience" establishment and his upcoming interview with the owner of The Studios. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person dead in 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police say one person died in a two-vehicle crash on Rainbow Boulevard just south of Sahara Avenue on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rollover crash closes intersection - VIDEO
A two-vehicle rollover crash at Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard is blocking the intersection Monday morning, Feb. 3, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fatal Las Vegas shooting, stabbing at Super Bowl party may be related - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting and a Super Bowl party stabbing that may be related in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review Journal)
2 dead, 1 critically injured in west valley crash - VIDEO
Two people died and one was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The latest on Circa project in Las Vegas
Renee Summerour sits with RJ reporter Rick Velotta about the Circa Hotel being building in Downtown in Las Vegas, its progress and what to expect once it's built.
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person killed in RV fire in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas firefighters found a body after putting out a fire in a recreational vehicle parked next to a residence near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian Safety
Law enforcement and school officials sent a stern message to the community after 36 local students have been hit by vehicles during the 2019-2020 school year.
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Desert willow can look shaggy during the winter because of the brown seed pods that hang from t ...
Olive tree will outgrow container so plant in ground
By / RJ

Desert willow can look shaggy during the winter because of the brown seedpods that hang from the tree. The seedpods provide a good supply of birdseed for various desert birds during the fall and winter months.

Raised beds for growing vegetables should have fresh compost added every one to two years. (Bob ...
Verticillium wilt cause death of single branch
By / RJ

Verticillium wilt disease plugs the internal tubes that carry water from a tree’s roots to the leaves. It commonly infects a single branch, causing it to die and appear like it is not getting enough water.

All citrus trees are subtropical. Cold temperatures can wreak havoc on these trees in our much ...
Citrus plants have different tolerances to winter cold
By / RJ

There are two strikes against citrus growing well in the Mojave Desert. The first is their variable tolerance to freezing temperatures during the winter. The second strike is that oftentimes citrus trees flower in early spring when very light freezing temperatures are possible. Tolerance to these freezing temperatures is practically nil.

Whiteflies, such as these on a pomegranate bush, are hard to control. In small numbers, they ca ...
Control whiteflies as soon as you see them
By / RJ

Whiteflies are a bad insect problem for any plant. Their populations grow so quickly that small numbers lead to large numbers very fast. For that reason, it’s important to get them under control early, as soon as you see them.

Lantana's chances of survival are much better in the ground than if you leave them in container ...
Cutting tree roots always damages the tree
By / RJ

You can typically remove about one-third of the total tree roots with no problem. This is done sometimes when trenches are cut in the soil for burying irrigation lines. But when roots are cut, about one-third of the top should be removed as well.