Explore a hidden wonderland on Glen Canyon raft trip

One of the most enchanting stretches of the Colorado River begins at the base of the Glen Canyon Dam and winds about 15 miles downstream to Lee’s Ferry.

Glen Canyon offers a feast for the eyes with the red and orange cliffs and clear blue water. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smooth-water raft trips begin directly below the Glen Canyon Dam near Page, Arizona. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Petroglyph Beach is a favorite stop where you can take a swim in the chilly water and even take a short hike to see petroglyphs.

Native American petroglyphs etched into the cliffs of Glen Canyon. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s difficult to access by land, so the most enjoyable and easiest way to see this hidden wonderland is by taking a raft trip with a local tour company.

This is a half-day trip on smooth water, rather than a whitewater thriller, so it’s suitable for nearly everybody ages 4 and older.

When you first board the raft, you will have a close-up view of the dam. As you travel downstream, you will be treated to stunning scenery as red and orange cliffs soar hundreds of feet above.

Within these cliffs, you might see small waterfalls and cascades, alcoves and hanging gardens of wildflowers. A variety of birds — including ospreys, great blue herons and bald eagles — make their home here.

The trip includes a relaxing stop on a sandy beach where you can swim, enjoy lunch and take a short, easy hike to see Native American petroglyphs.

Even on the hottest day, a quick dip in the river will be refreshingly cold. Average temperatures along this section of the river range from 50 to 60 degrees. For rafting tour information, contact Wilderness River Adventures at riveradventures.com or 800-992-8022.

Fly-fishing is popular along the river. Anglers launch their boats at Lees Ferry and head upstream for the day in pursuit of many types of fish, including rainbow and brown trout.

From the 1870s until 1928, when the first Navajo Bridge was built, Lees Ferry served travelers and locals, who needed to cross the Colorado River.