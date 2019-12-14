Outdoor activities, quirky bar draw visitors to Parker, Arizona

The Nellie E. Saloon, also known as the Desert Bar, is a bar, restaurant and entertainment venue that lies at the far end of a rough gravel road, five miles from Parker, Arizona. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nellie E. Saloon is a favorite destination of many off-road enthusiasts. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The smooth waters of the Colorado River can be found below the Parker Dam. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Buckskin Mountain State Park is a popular place to access the Colorado River. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Parker Dam doesn’t appear too impressive above the surface, but it is said to be the deepest dam in the world. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parker Dam was completed in 1938 and backed up waters creating the 45-mile-long Lake Havasu. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The church at Nellie E. Saloon doesn’t hold services. It's primarily used for photo opportunities. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Located on the lower Colorado River, Parker, Arizona, makes a great winter destination for Southern Nevadans seeking a full-day outing or a longer getaway.

Its elevation of about 400 feet means mild winters, about 5 to 15 degrees warmer than in Las Vegas, so visitors can still take advantage of all sorts of outdoor activities.

Parker lies south of Lake Havasu along U.S. Highway 95. Twenty-five miles from Lake Havasu City, you’ll probably want to stop to admire Parker Dam.

It isn’t as impressive looking as Hoover Dam, because you are only seeing one-quarter of its 320-foot height. But it’s still quite a feat of engineering, said to be the deepest dam in the world. Engineers had to dig far beneath the riverbed to reach the bedrock on which the dam rests.

Like Hoover, it is an arch-gravity dam, a type that relies on both the structure’s weight and its shape, arched upstream, for strength. Completed in 1938, Parker Dam was built for the Bureau of Reclamation by one of the Six Companies that had built Hoover Dam. The construction superintendent was Frank Crowe, who had filled the same role at Hoover Dam.

Parker Dam backed up the waters of the Colorado, creating 45-mile-long Lake Havasu.

Driving south of the dam along U.S. 95, you will be on the Parker Strip, where there are plenty of places to access the Colorado River. It flows gently here and is noted for good fishing, particularly for bass.

If you only have time for one stop, I suggest Buckskin Mountain State Park. Here you can hang out on the sandy beach, launch a boat, have a picnic and even camp.

The town of Parker is located within the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. This territory was dedicated in 1865 for the Mohave and Chemehuevi people, who were later joined by some who identify as Hopi and Navajo. For legal purposes they are recognized as a single tribal unit.

One of the small town’s attractions is the Colorado River Indian Tribes Museum, at 1007 W. Arizona Ave. It’s small but well run and especially rich in traditional basketry.

If you are visiting the area this winter or into spring, plan on coming over the weekend to have a special experience. Those equipped and willing to venture off road into the Buckskin Mountains should definitely stop in at the Nellie E. Saloon, also known as the Desert Bar. This very funky but unique place lies at the far end of a rough gravel road, five miles from Parker.

The site of an old mining camp is now a saloon, lunch spot and entertainment venue, with an unofficial outdoor museum. It’s a simple, laid-back place that’s open to all ages, and you’ll find quite a diverse crowd. Everyone fits in, from bikers to off-road enthusiasts to those in beachwear and flip-flops.

The hamburgers (and don’t ask for cheese) and vegan burgers are the best around, and there is live entertainment Saturday and Sunday afternoons. No debit or credit cards, checks or bartering are accepted. Outdoor seating is available in the sun or shade, on multiple floors and decks. If it’s been raining or rain threatens save this trip for another day as the road can become impassable.