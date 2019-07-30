107°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Herb Jaffe

Density of Downtown Summerlin has come a long way

By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Spotlight
July 29, 2019 - 5:10 pm
 

If you’re one of the many who view Downtown Summerlin as the newest “in place” in Las Vegas, as it prepares to celebrate its fifth anniversary, well “you ain’t seen nuthin’ yet.” That’s according to two high-level executives at The Howard Hughes Corp., which developed most of this 400-acre epicenter of activity.

You talk to Andy Ciarrocchi, vice president of management and operations for Hughes Corp. — the guy who day-to-day oversees Downtown Summerlin — and he’ll tell you “we have already provided over 90 percent of what people want.” But there’s much more to come.

Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations for Hughes Corp., talked about the community’s future. “As amazing as this place is today, we’re only in the early stages of Downtown Summerlin.” He then spoke of how he envisioned a far more dynamic center of activity “10 years from now,” once the remaining 160 acres of Downtown Summerlin have been developed.

The first phase of Downtown Summerlin consists of 106 acres of retail, office and restaurant businesses. Another 200 acres of contiguous property includes City National Arena and Las Vegas Ballpark and will eventually include more than 4,000 residential units and other business activities.

Downtown Summerlin also includes three properties that were developed privately at an earlier date: Red Rock Resort, the City National Bank Pavilion Building and the Lifetime Fitness Building, all along West Charleston Boulevard.

And yet it was only Oct. 9, 2014, when approximately half of the 130 retail outlets in one of the country’s fastest-growing commercial, entertainment, restaurant and residential complexes was formally opened under the banner of Downtown Summerlin.

That was shortly after five years of the worst financial nightmare to hit Las Vegas since the Great Depression of the 1930s. From 2008 to 2013, a partial steel frame structure stood weather-beaten in the middle of a desert as a stark reminder of the recession.

“That steel skeleton was a symbol of the recession, just as the office building it became is now the symbol of resurgence,” Warden commented.

So how do you measure the growth and popularity of dining, retail shopping and entertainment in Downtown Summerlin in so short a timespan?

“I can tell you that in our first four years we grew by 30 percent,” Ciarrocchi said, referring to customer activity. “In one year alone, which ended in 2018, we grew by 10 percent.”

Ciarrocchi made the point that out-of-state retailers bent on locating in Las Vegas “are more inclined to think of the Strip. But I can proudly say we have developed a very popular retail and restaurant market here in Summerlin.”

He noted that with the exception of “two under-performing restaurants whose leases were terminated and replaced by two successful restaurants,” all of Downtown Summerlin is occupied.

Office space in the community is equally in demand. The nine-story office tower at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, in the center of Downtown Summerlin, is better known as One Summerlin. It began as the haunting steel frame that sat idle for five years during the recession. Today it is fully occupied.

A second office building at 10845 W. Griffith Peak Drive, just opposite Red Rock Resort and better known as Two Summerlin, opened last August and is now at 98 percent occupancy. That’s after The Howard Hughes Corp. moved its Las Vegas offices into the new digs two weeks ago.

“What we have here is a world class community that continues to evolve,” Warden said of Downtown Summerlin.

Herb Jaffe was an op-ed columnist and investigative reporter for most of his 39 years at the Star-Ledger of Newark, New Jersey. Contact him at hjaffe@cox.net.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Grasshoppers swarm Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Strip is swarmed by pallid-winged grashoppers on July 25, 2019. The grasshoppers have infested the Las Vegas valley after an unseasonably wet winter and spring, experts say.(@365inVegas/Twitter)
Aviators splash pad lets fans stay cool
Las Vegas Ballpark’s splash pad area is the perfect place to keep cool while enjoying the game. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas
The grasshoppers came out at night in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday. Lights at a local gas station attracted hundreds of the insects. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD superintendent says dean positions will not be eliminated
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara discusses budget adjustments for the district after listening sessions with principals, teachers and support professionals. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson rain
Rain falls in Henderson on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Monsoon season begins in the Las Vegas Valley
Rain dropped in Henderson on Wednesday morning as monsoon season begins in the Las Vegas area. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Fire Department on checking back seats in the heat - Video
The Henderson Fire Department talks about double-checking car seats in the Las Vegas heat to remember children who may be in the car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Take the Red E Bike tour of Red Rock Canyon
The Red E Bike tour of Red Rock Canyon outside of Las Vegas starts at the visitors center for a three-hour, 17-mile ride. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Meriwether talks about his son, who was killed by a drunk driver
Retired Metro sergeant Steve Meriwether talks about his son, Garrett Meriwether, who was killed by a drunk driver. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Earthquake might have caused Pahrump man's death
Officials in Pahrump believe that the recent Fourth of July earthquake caused the death of resident Troy Ray as he was working on his car. If true, it will be the first earthquake-related death in the state in recorded history, according to research geologist Craig dePolo. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Earthquake-related death reported in Pahrump
The Nye County Sheriff's Office investigated a man's death reported on July 9 that may have been related to a Southern California earthquake that occurred on July 4 and was felt in Southern Nevada. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Fire in Arts District in downtown Las Vegas
Fire in Arts District in downtown Las Vegas on July 6, 2019. (Angus Kelly)
10th Anniversary of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health
The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the coming week. Director Marwan Sabbagh talks about what the center offers, what they've achieved and what is next in the work of degenerative brain disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol pulls over hearse in HOV lane
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pulled over the driver of a hearse, which was carrying a body, in an HOV lane in Las Vegas, July 1, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Summer In Las Vegas
Summer In Las Vegas (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train derails in Northern Nevada - VIDEO
A train carrying ammunition derailed near Wells in Northern Nevada on Wed., June 19, 2019, closing part of Interstate 80, authorities said. (Michael Lyday/Twitter)
Fire damages an office complex in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
A fire causes heavy damage to an office complex at 3900 Paradise Rd. in Las Vegas on June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crash closes Las Vegas Blvd. near Fremont Street
A vehicle fleeing police crashed in the area of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Courtesy Andy Herrera)
Clark County's third poet laureate
Heather Lang-Cassera, who will be Clark County's third poet laureate on June 1, is interviewed at the Writer's Block bookstore in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead, two critical in Henderson shooting
One person is dead and two juveniles are in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Henderson, police said. During a briefing at the scene on Friday, Lt. Kirk Moore said the preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident is likely narcotics-related.
A man whose wives were found dead 8 years apart under similar circumstances is denied bail - VIDEO
Alan Sylwester, the man suspected of killing his wife, was denied bail again Wednesday morning during his preliminary hearing in Henderson.
Chief deputy district attorney: “Justice was done” in child pornography case - VIDEO
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin speaks with the media after the sentencing of Christopher Sena, the man who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Mountain horses don't mind the snow
Snowfall made a return to the Spring Mountains overnight, May 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl
The newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl will open to traffic Monday morning, May 20, 2019, along with new HOV lanes on Interstate 15 and new HOV lane regulations on the HOV lanes on I-15 and U.S. Highway 95. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, Clark County fire departments face off in burger eating challenge
Las Vegas City Fire Department battled Clark County Fire Department in a burger eating contest Thursday at a local Farmer Boys restaurant to raise money for the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center employees talk about their termination
Employees from the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center talk about their termination. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Highlights from the 2019 Helldorado Parade
The 2019 Helldorado Parade, which dates back 85 years, took place Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas as part of the Las Vegas Days, formerly known as Helldorado Days, annual cowboy-themed event with a nod to the Wild West.
Clouds move across Las Vegas Valley (Michael Quine)
After record rainfall of nearly a half-inch soaked the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, clouds cover the valley Friday morning with forecast for some additional rain.
Las Vegas rain tops annual average – in May
Las Vegas has now received more rainfall so far this year than the city sees in an entire average year. We’ve had 4.2 inches of rain through May 10th. The average amount for the whole year is 4.19 inches. (Harrison Keely/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Weather | Steady Rain Falls in Northwest Valley
A steady rain falls near U.S. 95 North and Ann Road in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Navigate Project Neon road features
How to navigate a trio of newly opened Project Neon road features. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Howard Hughes is seen in an undated photo.
Las Vegas author’s Howard Hughes biography adds new insight
By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Snapshot

Just as you might have imagined, the ultimate biography of Howard Hughes is an all-inclusive history of one of the more fascinating though enigmatic figures in American history.

Faith Lutheran's Matty Johnson (8) celebrates with his teammate Colton Fleitz (4) after Johnson scored a goal against Utah's goaltender during the first period of a hockey game at the City Nationa ...
Faith Lutheran, Nevada’s first prep hockey team, also winner
By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Snapshot

They finished their regular schedule last weekend with nine wins, six losses and two ties — quite a record for Faith Lutheran High School. The first official high school hockey team in Nevada is eager to help form a school league within the state.

The first-base side of the under-contruction Las Vegas Ballpark. (Herb Jaffe)
Tour reveals Las Vegas Ballpark’s full splendor
By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Snapshot

If you think you have a grasp of what the $150 million Las Vegas Ballpark will offer to fans of the Aviators (formerly 51s) just because you drive by the site occasionally on your way to Downtown Summerlin, are you ever in for a surprise.

Summerlin educator’s new focus: Helping learning-disabled
By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Snapshot

No doubt you’ve heard a lot about overcrowded classrooms. It’s not just a Las Vegas problem — nor is it just a Nevada problem. It’s a universal problem. Indeed, it can become a horrific problem when a teacher is forced to deal with a classroom of 40 to 45 students.

North Las Vegas counterterrorism training school aids synagogue
By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Snapshot

Chabad Synagogue of Summerlin/Desert Shores was in the process of a major overhaul of its security system well before the anti-Semitic massacre of 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Oct. 27.

Ceremony offers look at Summerlin’s fast-rising ballpark
By Herb Jaffe / Summerlin Snapshot

You had to see it, and you didn’t even have to hear what they were saying in order to believe it. You already knew that once construction is completed, Las Vegas Ballpark will be “the envy of the country,” as Don Logan, president and chief operating officer of the Las Vegas 51s, told those who gathered for the topping-out ceremony.

Las Vegas NBA vet’s new challenge is helping at-risk children
By Herb Jaffe / Summerlin Snapshot

It wasn’t until Michael Brown, a native of Newark, New Jersey, who became a resident of Las Vegas in 1997, ended his basketball days that he and wife Esther Rodriguez Brown became serious players in helping youths who have gone in the wrong direction.