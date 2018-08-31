Herb Jaffe

Las Vegas recyclables take long journey from curb before reuse

By Herb Jaffe / Summerlin Snapshot
August 31, 2018 - 1:44 pm
 

Imagine 2 million pounds of rubbish a day traveling along a system that includes 1 1/2 miles of conveyor belts before it ends up ready to be reprocessed for use as a variety of raw materials.

Used plastic containers, glass bottles, metal cans, paper and cardboard are constantly traveling along those belts. That’s after this refuse has been brought by Republic Services’ recycling trucks to its humongous plant in North Las Vegas, to be separated and prepared for reuse.

And now that the last of the new garbage and recycling carts have been delivered by Republic Services to residents of Sun City Summerlin, all of the estimated 535,000 single-family homes in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and most of unincorporated Clark County will have the latest means for recycling those materials.

That consists of two carts for each home, one for garbage and the other for materials that can be recycled.

Indeed, there may well be truth to the adage that one person’s junk — in this case, garbage — is another person’s treasure. Although in this scenario, it’s more like one community’s garbage may be part of the nation’s environmental treasure.

Recyclables are not the kind of trash that’s taken to the dump, which is better known as Apex Regional Landfill, located some 25 miles north of Las Vegas. Instead, these are materials that can be returned to their original, raw form, items that after being separated at Republic’s Southern Nevada Recycling Center can be shipped to other facilities to be recycled into usable resources.

As we viewed the process at the $40 million, 110,000-square-foot plant, Jeremy Walters, Republic’s community relations manager, explained that it takes just 2 1/2 minutes for items to travel the entire mile and a half of conveyor belts and machinery before they’re pure enough to be shipped for recycling.

“Along the way, we have employees who inspect and remove nonrecyclable trash,” he said. “They carefully inspect every item on the conveyors. Everything must be at least 99.5 percent pure before it can be sent out for recycling. Otherwise it goes back to entry.”

“Anheuser-Busch Brewery (in St. Louis) takes all of our aluminum. Depending on the markets, other companies will take our glass, plastics, paper and cardboard,” Walters continued. These companies convert recyclables back to raw materials.

Observing the process is both awesome and educational. Walters and his staff lead tours for groups that range from schoolchildren to seniors, and he urged parties interested in observing the process to punch into VegasRecyclingCenter.com for further information.

Steven De Stefano, Republic’s project manager, said his company has about 150 employees who work in shifts 24/7.

“In 2006 we first began to survey residents who we serviced in Southern Nevada, and we found that only about 10 percent recycled their trash,” De Stefano said. “That was a far cry from the 70 percent or so we found among homeowners in California, for example, who had been recycling their refuse for far longer.

“Now, somewhere between 60 and 70 percent of the homes we service in Southern Nevada are into recycling,” he added. By comparison, Walters noted that residents in California, Washington, Oregon and Colorado “have been recycling for generations.”

Herb Jaffe was an op-ed columnist and investigative reporter for most of his 39 years at the Star-Ledger of Newark, New Jersey. Contact him at hjaffe@cox.net.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Herb Jaffe
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
Herb Jaffe Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like