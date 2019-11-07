69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Herb Jaffe

Trip to Mob Museum an offer you shouldn’t refuse

By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Spotlight
November 6, 2019 - 4:51 pm
 

If you have not yet visited the Mob Museum, what are you waiting for?

To put it mildly, it was one of the most fascinating experiences my wife, Fran, and I have had since we moved here 24 years ago from New Jersey, a state in the union where the mob, or organized crime, or the Mafia — whichever you prefer — has been known to flourish from time to time.

In fact, with a bit of chagrin, I must admit that it took us almost eight years to get to the museum since its opening on Feb. 14, 2012 — which by no coincidence was the 83rd anniversary of the mob’s St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in Chicago’s North Side.

It won’t take nearly that long to get to the Mob Museum, at 300 Stewart Ave. in downtown Las Vegas. From almost anywhere in Summerlin, the trip is less than 20 minutes. But the reward can be most fulfilling if you have any feel for Americana.

Indeed, you need not be an enthusiast of the characters whose names are synonymous with more than a century of organized crime activities to enjoy the exhibits, the video and film presentations, artifacts, entire archives of photos, news articles, chapters in American history that date as far back as the late 19th century, and so much more.

To add a little spice there’s even the closest thing you’ll find anywhere to an original speakeasy, moonshine and all. During the 13 years, beginning in 1920, that the 18th Amendment to the Constitution — or the “prohibition amendment” — was effective, banning the “manufacture, sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors,” such mob big shots as Al Capone and Lucky Luciano proudly hailed America as “one big speakeasy.”

Ironically, the building that houses the museum was opened in 1933, with the end of prohibition, as the city’s first federal courthouse in what was then designated as block 17 of Las Vegas, according to Geoff Schumacher, senior director of content at the museum.

“Block 16, which was the red light district at that time, was right next door,” Schumacher noted.

Adding to the irony, gambling was illegal in Nevada at that time. It wasn’t until 1938, when the mayor of Los Angeles and former U.S. Chief Justice Earl Warren, who was then attorney general of California, chased the racketeers out of Los Angeles that they fled to Las Vegas.

Bugsy Siegel and Meyer Lansky were among the bigger names that relocated, first to El Cortez Hotel and soon afterward to its successor, the Flamingo. That was the beginning of some of the most sordid criminal activities in Las Vegas.

It’s all there, and so much more, in what is formally known as the National Museum of Organized Crime & Law Enforcement. An average of more than 1,000 people a day are visiting the four-storied structure that was replaced by a bigger federal building in 1965.

When then-Mayor Oscar Goodman learned in 2000 that the feds no longer had use for the building, which had remained open as a post office, the city paid one dollar to Uncle Sam to buy it. But there were two conditions: that it was not to be destroyed and that it be used to serve some public service.

Goodman was the right guy at the right time. The onetime elite mob defense attorney called on Ellen Knowlton, retired agent in charge of the FBI’s field office in Las Vegas, to head a group to develop that public purpose. And a museum that highlights the history of law enforcement as well as the mob – or if you prefer, the Mafia – was born.

Perhaps Oscar said it best for those in denial who insist that there’s no such thing as a Mafia when he stated, “The greatest lie of the 20th century is that there is no Mafia.”

Herb Jaffe was an op-ed columnist and investigative reporter for most of his 39 years at the Star-Ledger of Newark, New Jersey. Contact him at hjaffe@cox.net.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Las Vegas Valley campaign launched to protect pedestrians - VIDEO
Law enforcement, safety advocates and community members launched the Dusk to Dawn Pedestrian Awareness Campaign on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, after the Las Vegas Valley saw a spike in pedestrian deaths this spring. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Car hits a pedestrian and crashes into a Smith's - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian and crashed into a Smith’s grocery store in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people were displaced after a fire caused heavy damage to a home
Two people were displaced after a fire caused heavy damage to a home near downtown at 1403 South 6th St. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Latest charges against Giovanni Ruiz, accused in the killing of UNLV student Paula Davis - VIDEO
Prosecutors added sexual assault charges Thursday against Giovanni Ruiz who stands accused of killing UNLV student Paula Davis. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homeless in Las Vegas struggle to deal with bitter cold.
Homeless in Las Vegas struggle to deal with bitter cold. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye)
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The town drowned by Lake Mead
St. Thomas was founded by Mormons in the 1800's, was drowned by the creation of the Hoover Dam, and then resurfaced in 2002. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Thursday could be the coldest October day in Las Vegas in 48 years
The National Weather Service forecast an official low of 34 degrees at McCarran International Airport. Parts of the valley will be several degrees colder. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teenage boys waiting for a school bus hit by a car - VIDEO
Two teenage boys waiting for a school bus were hit by a one of two cars involved in a crash at West Ford Avenue and Chieftain Street, near South Fort Apache Road, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
RV crashes into North Las Vegas casino - VIDEO
Samuel Scott talks about what he saw after an RV crashed into the Cannery casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Glenn Puitt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
BLM will sell cactus and yucca salvaged from public land - VIDEO
BLM will sell cactus and yucca salvaged from public land where a solar energy development is planned. The plant sale will take place north of the Apex Industrial Area, along Interstate 15, about 10 miles northeast of the Las Vegas Valley, this weekend, Oct. 26-27. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas homicide lieutenant discusses house fire murder-suicide - VIDEO
Las Vegas homicide and arson investigators believe Renai Palmer intentionally set her 6-year-old son on fire, igniting a house fire that would kill them both. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mom launches school lunch petition
Lacey Steinmetz, the mother of a Clark County elementary student, doesn’t think students have enough time to eat lunch. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Completion of pedestrian bridge delayed on Las Vegas Strip
The latest pedestrian bridge being built over the Las Vegas Strip, between Park MGM and Showcase Mall, has had it completion date pushed to November. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jeopardy! James competes with G2E attendees
Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer, appears at the G2E IGT booth to help celebrate launch of Jeopardy! slot machines and compete against attendees in mock games of Jeopardy!
Security guard killed in Las Vegas shooting honored
ERICK SILVA WAS KILLED PROTECTING OTHER DURING THE MASS SHOOTING AT THE ROUTE 91 FESTIVAL. HE IS BEING REMEMBERED TODAY AND A PLAGUE WAS PRESENTED IN HIS HONOR AT THE EAST COMMUNITY CENTER
Las Vegas supermarket has a full-service wine and beer bar - VIDEO
Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive draws 300 people a day to socialize in what has become a neighborhood gathering spot. (James Schaeffer/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lucky's unexpected surprise
The Ball family, who already deals with challenges most families don’t, got an unexpected surprise from a security systems worker, who brought more than just peace of mind, he brought love to one lucky little boy.
Gilcrease pumpkin patch is open - VIDEO
Gilcrease Orchard's pumpkin patch is now open for the season. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas firefighters battle a fire in a commercial area - VIDEO
Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battle a fire in a commercial area at 824 E. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Time lapse of RiSE Las Vegas festival - VIDEO
This is a time-lapse video during the sixth annual RiSE Las Vegas festival at the Jean dry lake bed on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lanterns released into Nevada desert as part of RiSE Festival - VIDEO
Thousands of spectators released giant lanterns into the sky at a dry lake bed near Jean, Nev., Sunday night as part of the RiSE festival. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Halloween Parade at Downtown Summerlin - VIDEO
Halloween festivities are in full swing at Downtown Summerlin with the first week of the month-long parade. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Funeral procession for Robbie James Pettingill - VIDEO
A motorcade of Henderson fire and police personnel escort the body of firefighter Robbie James Pettingill past Fire Station 82 and Fire Station 97, where he was last assigned, to Central Christian Church on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Failure not an option for Mayor Carolyn Goodman facing breast cancer - VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her oncologist talk about Goodman's second bout with breast cancer. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hacienda bridge closures for events at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
The bridge at Hacienda Avenue over Interstate 15 will be closed during major events at Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Backyard Adventures at the Springs Preserve - VIDEO
"Backyard Adventures" is the latest temporary exhibit at the Springs Preserve. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Parents of teens who were killed in California crash visited the crash site - VIDEO
Parents of Las Vegas teens who were killed in a fiery crash last year in Huntington Beach, Calif., visited the crash site on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutefsya
Bani Duarte convicted in California crash that killed 3 Las Vegas teens - VIDEO
Bani Duarte, the drunken driver who caused a fiery crash in Huntington Beach, California, last year that killed three Las Vegas teens, was convicted of second-degree murder on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrap-up of Oct. 1 observances - VIDEO
A wrap-up of memorials and observances on the second anniversary of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Oct. 1, 2019. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat survives 15-mile commute in car bumper - VIDEO
A Las Vegas Review-Journal employee was surprised to learn she had a passenger during her 15.5-mile commute to the office on a September Sunday. (Tony Morales & James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shortages of OB-GYN doctors in the Las Vegas Valley - Video
Dr. Michael Gardner discusses the shortages of OB-GYN doctors that will happen and what steps are being taken to entice them to come or stay in the Las Vegas area.
Southern Nevada is in a West Nile virus hot zone - VIDEO
Southern Nevada, along with Central Arizona and Southern California, make up a “hot zone” that is reporting the highest number of mosquito-borne West Nile virus cases in the country. The Southern Nevada Health District recently reported 28 cases of West Nile virus in Clark County. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul Browning Released from Ely State Prison - VIDEO
Paul Browning greets his mother, Betty Browning, after being released from Ely State Prison. Browning served 33 years on Nevada’s death row. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mother upset over her child's cornea donation being sent overseas - Video
Lindsey LiCari, the mother of Ayden and founder of Ayden's Army of Angels, is upset that her child's corneas were sent overseas and was told that she would be able to see her son's eyes again. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The three leaders of NPT are (from left) Ellen Greenspan, Erik Braun and Barbara Holden. (Herb ...
Sun City Neighborhood Preparedness Team, law enforcement aligned
By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Spotlight

Barbara Holden, a member of the Sun City Summerlin board of directors, played a major role in converting a lackluster board committee into the Sun City Neighborhood Preparedness Team.

Deputy Fire Marshal Rick Rozier of the Las Vegas Fire Department helped design the new fire pro ...
Sun City homes get state-of-the-art smoke alarms
By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Spotlight

Under a new program, nearly 50 Sun City homes could spend $100 on getting the most state-of-the-art, battery-generated smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detection systems.

The exterior of Two Summerlin is seen. (Herb Jaffe)
Density of Downtown Summerlin has come a long way
By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Spotlight

Andy Ciarrocchi, vice president of management and operations for Hughes Corp., says “we have already provided over 90 percent of what people want.” But there’s much more to come.

Howard Hughes is seen in an undated photo.
Las Vegas author’s Howard Hughes biography adds new insight
By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Snapshot

Just as you might have imagined, the ultimate biography of Howard Hughes is an all-inclusive history of one of the more fascinating though enigmatic figures in American history.

Faith Lutheran's Matty Johnson (8) celebrates with his teammate Colton Fleitz (4) after Johnson scored a goal against Utah's goaltender during the first period of a hockey game at the City Nationa ...
Faith Lutheran, Nevada’s first prep hockey team, also winner
By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Snapshot

They finished their regular schedule last weekend with nine wins, six losses and two ties — quite a record for Faith Lutheran High School. The first official high school hockey team in Nevada is eager to help form a school league within the state.

The first-base side of the under-contruction Las Vegas Ballpark. (Herb Jaffe)
Tour reveals Las Vegas Ballpark’s full splendor
By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Snapshot

If you think you have a grasp of what the $150 million Las Vegas Ballpark will offer to fans of the Aviators (formerly 51s) just because you drive by the site occasionally on your way to Downtown Summerlin, are you ever in for a surprise.

Summerlin educator’s new focus: Helping learning-disabled
By Herb Jaffe Summerlin Snapshot

No doubt you’ve heard a lot about overcrowded classrooms. It’s not just a Las Vegas problem — nor is it just a Nevada problem. It’s a universal problem. Indeed, it can become a horrific problem when a teacher is forced to deal with a classroom of 40 to 45 students.