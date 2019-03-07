MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Natalie Burt

Nevada Naturalist offers in-depth lesson on Mojave Desert

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2019 - 11:40 am
 

The Nevada Naturalist program begins in the classroom but quickly shifts to the outdoors for scenic vistas, scientific insights and stewardship in action.

Over the next two months, this spring’s program participants — that could include you — can expect to get smarter about all things Mojave Desert. The nature education program for adults, offered through the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, begins March 25 and runs through May 25.

On Monday and Wednesday evenings, classes taught by local experts in such areas as botany, water conservation and endemic species will be held at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension’s Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road, near the Windmill Parkway exits off Interstate 215. Field trips are the rewards for paying attention in class, and they are planned for Saturdays at locales including Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, a desert oasis for animal and plant species found nowhere else on the planet.

Other Southern Nevada outdoor spots on the field trip list include Red Rock National Conservation Area, Clark County Wetlands Park, Springs Preserve, Moapa Valley National Wildlife Refuge and Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge on April 27 for the annual Carp Rodeo.

I know the Carp Rodeo is a real thing because I volunteered there last spring as a Nevada Naturalist in training. Although I didn’t get to catch any carp to help rid the lake of those pesky invasives, I did get to help entertain the under-10 crowd with a plastic fishing game near the shores of the gorgeous lake 90 miles north of Las Vegas. I witnessed a couple of the hefty carp being hauled onto the dike, and later I bravely ate a carp cake (think crab cake but carp).

In its 11th year and with more than 260 alumni, the environmental education effort is aimed at broadening the knowledge base of participants and promoting the stewardship of Southern Nevada’s natural resources. Conservation biologists, reptile and amphibian specialists, natural history experts and park rangers were among the guest speakers last spring.

As we hiked along Red Rock’s First Creek Trail last April, we spotted dune primrose, wild rhubarb and beavertail cactus in bloom. Plant details came into clear view as we studied leaves, stems and petals with our hand lenses. A deeper admiration came with my increased understanding of the Mojave Desert plants hardy enough to withstand temperature extremes. It was terrific to have a botanist on the hike making discoveries and sharing her expertise.

The Nevada Naturalist program also gave me a greater appreciation for the unique character of Ash Meadows, a spring-fed desert wetlands that includes enchanting turquoise pools with tiny opalescent fish. For the first time in my 30 Nevada years, I also visited the caged-off home of one of the world’s rarest fish, the endangered Devils Hole pupfish. And, with big skies and a rock-star backdrop of Nevada geology, we enjoyed a picnic among friends, flowers and birds.

While increasing overall Southern Nevada environmental literacy, participants can dive into their interests as deeply as time and passion will permit. Dozens of topics are covered in class, but the program has a sense of learning autonomy. As always, I wanted to know more about birds and flowers, but I also picked up important information about soils, which help determine what blooms along my path. I now know more about seemingly drab desert bushes, which help attract different birds for their food and nesting needs.

Thanks to the Nevada Naturalist program, I’m now well-versed in the differences between dog and coyote scat on any trail. Insects have a higher standing in my worldview. I’m in awe of the Las Vegas Wash restoration project, which was more easily understood after a visit to the Clark County Wetlands Park. And I realize hunting tags play a vital role in helping to finance national wildlife refuges.

The cost for the spring Nevada Naturalist session is $195, which includes all books, materials, some refreshments and field trips. A second fall session focuses more on cultural history, archaeology, paleontology and site stewardship. More information about signing up is available by emailing program manager Denise Parsons at parsonsd@unce.unr.edu or calling 702-948-5906.

Natalie Burt, a former news reporter at the Review-Journal for 11 years, spends as much of her free time as possible enjoying Southern Nevada’s outdoors. She’s now a teacher and has lived in Henderson for 17 years. Email: nvburt@gmail.com.

Local Videos
Graduation for Renewing HOPE program
The Renewing HOPE program graduation for homeless who spend nine months in Catholic Charities program. Graduates are preparing to enter the workforce. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Car crashes into Starbucks near Las Vegas Strip
Lt. William Matchko of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police gives details about a car crashing into a Starbucks at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, near the Las Vegas Strip, on Friday, March 1, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Car crashed into PT’s Gold
A 60-year-old man who police believe was impaired drove into a PT’s Gold at Silverado Ranch and Decatur boulevards Thursday night, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said. The driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive. A man inside the bar was hit by debris but drove himself to the hospital, Matchko said. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver crashes vehicle into PT’s tavern in south Las Vegas (part 1)
A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver crashes vehicle into PT’s tavern in south Las Vegas (pullout)
A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kids Read Books To Dogs At The Animal Foundation In Las Vegas
Kids from local Las Vegas elementary schools took part, Thursday, in a program at the Animal Foundation, where they read books to dogs. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Pioneer Trail highlights historic locations in West Las Vegas
The Pioneer Trail, a 16-site route of historically significant locations in Las Vegas, starts at the Springs Preserve and snakes east until it reaches above the brim of downtown. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutefsya
Vegas Warm Weather Hits Las Vegas Valley
Between Feb. 20-21, parts of the Las Vegas Valley were hit with 7.5" of snow. Less than a week later, it was sunny with temperatures in the 70s. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dr. S. Jay Hazan, a World War II veteran, talks about his arrest at the VA Hospital
Dr. S. Jay Hazan, a World War II Army veteran, was arrested in November after he caused a ruckus at the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas and stole his driver's car keys. He was arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, and the charges will be dropped after 60 days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Claytee White talks about Black History Month
An interview with Claytee White, director of the Oral History Research Center at UNLV. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reflecting on the Moulin Rouge and a segregated Vegas
Former employees of the Moulin Rouge, the first integrated hotel-casino in Nevada, talk about what it was like in the brief six months the casino was open. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices
Home prices rose in every ZIP code in the Las Vegas Valley in 2018 for the second year in a row, according to SalesTraq. Prices grew fastest in older, more centrally located areas. But prices were highest in the suburbs. The top three ZIP codes for price growth were 89119 (29.8%), 89146 (25%) and 89030 (24.6%). The top three ZIP codes for median sales prices were 89138 ($464,500), 89135 ($420,500) and 89052 ($370,000).
Wagonwheel Drive overpass reopens after ice closure
Overpass at Wagonwheel Drive reopens after ice on the onramp caused the ramp to be shut down, Feb. 22, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Keeping warm at the city of Las Vegas’ homeless courtyard
With help from the city of Las Vegas, a Salvation Army shelter stays open during the day Thursday and Friday, offering a safe place for the homeless to find respite from freezing temperatures and snow. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sloppy, Slushy Road Conditions Lead to Slow Traffic
Traffic slowed to a crawl on Jones are near Russell as conditions worsened Thursday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley
On Wednesday evening through early Thursday a winter storm dumped more than 7 1/2 inches of snow on some parts of the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas snow day for children
Las Vegas kids play in the snow that fell on Feb. 21, 2019. (Belinda Englman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow closes Red Rock Canyon, residents enjoy rare snowfall
The greater Las Vegas area was hit with snowfall on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2019. This video shows the areas surrounding Red Rock Canyon and the Summerlin community. Video by: Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas kids attend school in the snow
Las Vegas children attend school during a rare snowstorm on Feb. 21, 2019. Staton Elementary School and other CCSD schools remained open. (Glenn Cook/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People enjoying the snow in Summerlin
Fox Hill Park in Summerlin was busy Thursday morning, Feb. 21, 2019, with people enjoying the rare snow that fell overnight. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHP advises motorists to take caution during Las Vegas snowstorm
NHP advised motorists to take caution during the snowstorm in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Timelapse of snow at Red Rock Canyon
More than 7 inches of snow fell in the western areas of the Las Vegas Valley, including Red Rock Canyon, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow falls at Fremont Street Experince in Las Vegas
Snow falls at the Fremont Street Experience early Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow in Summerlin
Snow in Summerlin on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Anastasia Hendrix/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Snow At Red Rock Casino
Early morning snow in Summerlin on Thursday, feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northwest Las Vegas sees heavy snow fall
Drivers on the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas faced heavy snowfall on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow at Red Rock Casino and Resort.
Snow continues to fall Thursday morning in Summerlin. Heaviest snow west of 215.
Snow soccer in Las Vegas -VIDEO
Players enjoy a game of soccer during a snowstorm in the Anthem area east of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow falls Wednesday evening in Las Vegas
Heavy snow began falling Wednesday evening in the southwestern part of the Las Vegas valley. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Snow falls on the Las Vegas Strip
Snow falls outside the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip as the Golden Knights play the Boston Bruins. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing