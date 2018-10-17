Natalie Burt

Not at home on the range? Give hikes a try

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2018 - 8:12 am
 
Updated October 17, 2018 - 8:31 am

Henderson’s southern edge is fortified by a dark, imposing mountain range that looks unwelcoming and unmanageable. At least that was my impression before I got my shoes dusty and started exploring the many trails of the McCullough Range and Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area. Now I’m a hiking regular in this sprawling space of rugged beauty and serenity.

One of the biggest draws of the landscape of extinct volcanoes is its variety of trekking options. If you’re up for an 8-mile hike, two ideal trails are McCullough Hills and Anthem East (you’ll need a ride at the end of your hike, unless you have the energy for a 16-mile round trip). Looking for something strenuous? There’s the 5-mile Black Mountain Loop Trail, which boasts views across the Las Vegas Valley and into Arizona.

If your exercise routine calls for a daily 30-minute walk, go as far and as fast as you want from three city of Henderson trailheads. It’s worth returning often, because there are always new critters, plant changes or fascinating details to spot in any natural setting. It’s never quite the same walk.

If friends or family members intend to visit from out of town, you can climb a couple of miles before sunset to vistas along the McCullough Hills and Anthem East trails. Guests will be impressed with views of the Strip blinking to life (just pack working flashlights in case you return later than planned). This fall or winter, I plan to amble along the desert floor, step through extinct volcanic remnants and navigate rock “waterfalls” when hiking 2 miles into Petroglyph Canyon, where more than 300 rock art panels are filled with 1,700 images and design elements.

Creosote bushes are concentrated on these sparsely vegetated rocky hillsides, but the higher you climb, the more likely you are to see handsome examples of the Mojave Desert’s indicator species: the Joshua tree. Few flowers are currently blooming, but the plants that show off their spring blooms include the beavertail cactus, globemallow, teddy bear cholla and Mojave yucca. Gambel’s quail, black-throated sparrow, sage thrasher and American kestrel are among the birds I’ve spotted just off trail. In spring, lizards scurry, and hikers will want to be aware of the potential presence of rattlesnakes from March to October.

There are no Ponderosa pines or Fremont cottonwoods providing shade on any of these paths, so take plenty of water and wear long sleeves and sunscreen. Sloan Canyon’s best season is anything but summer. Cell service is unreliable, so let someone know where you’re going and when you’ll be back. It’s a good idea to become familiar with the available maps before setting off on your first hike, but your confidence about the area will only grow after you’ve invested some time on the trails.

The four trails mentioned and many more may be approached via paved roads from the eastern or the western sides of the range, but there are other access points to Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area that are wilder and unpaved. Three main access points allow hikers, joggers, walkers, bikers and even horseback riders to navigate areas of the 48,438 protected acres overseen by the Bureau of Land Management.

On the east side, Henderson’s Mission Hills Trailhead is at 295 E. Mission Drive. On the west/north side, there are two access points in the general area of Anthem Hills. One is called Anthem East Trailhead (with parking and signs at Anthem Hills Park, 2256 Reunion Drive), and the other is Shadow Canyon Trailhead (a bit trickier to find in a residential neighborhood at 2270 Shadow Canyon Drive). A fourth easy-access point, at the end of Nawghaw Poa Road, near Democracy Drive and Via Firenze, leads to Petroglyph Canyon. A visitor station also stands at that location, and cooler weather means daily operating hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through May 31. Information about trails, including whether bikes or horses are permitted, and details about the conservation area’s rules (no dogs at Petroglyph Canyon), geology, wildlife and plant species are at blm.gov/programs/national-conservation-lands/nevada/sloan-canyon-nca.

While the BLM manages Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area, the city of Henderson has helped to promote the public use of Sloan Canyon by creating and funding trailheads, trails, signage, maps, restrooms, parking lots and covered picnic tables. The advocacy group Friends of Sloan Canyon has supported the area’s cultural and natural resources in part by promoting conservation, providing educational programs and encouraging volunteer involvement. The group has a presence on Facebook, Twitter and Meetup.

Walking my first mile on Anthem East Trail and spending an hour among its volcanic rocks and under its big skies stripped away the intimidation I felt before finally tackling this landscape. Suddenly the space became welcoming and manageable, and I was ready to plan more hikes. Fortunately, much more of the trail web is left to explore. I took a Sloan Canyon break this summer, but I’m ready again to shed some stress in these pristine, millions-years-old desert hills.

Natalie Burt, a former news reporter at the Review-Journal for 11 years, spends as much of her free time as possible enjoying Southern Nevada’s outdoors. She’s now a teacher and has lived in Henderson for 17 years. Email: nvburt@gmail.com.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Natalie Burt
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like