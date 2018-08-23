Natalie Burt

Outdoors, natural beauty and a sense of adventure in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2018 - 5:06 pm
 

Adventure awaits the willing around this place I call home. Henderson may not be Vegas bright or Sedona red, but Nevada’s No. 2 city makes up for that with a sense of community that supports fitness goals, artistic endeavors and adventure seeking. Muted beauty and much fun are to be found here, whether passions bring you outdoors or keep you inside.

Henderson is within easy reach of webs of hiking trails waiting to be explored in and around Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The city boasts so many bike paths, it took this cyclist the bulk of one summer to check off half of them. Swimming facilities allow for affordable training, if you have a long-term goal of swimming with turtles in Maui’s reefs or you just want to get in shape.

Inexpensive classes allow wannabe artists or chefs to gain technique and satisfaction; exciting opportunities await artists who wish to take their talents to the next level. Henderson has a downtown gaining in quaintness.

In its neighborhoods, sport can be made of discovering the best breakfast, ice cream or mojitos. This monthly column will be Henderson-centric, a spot where I’ll share my impressions, tips and opinions about adventure and beauty, mostly in nature and art. Because art and beauty are endlessly interpretative, a wide range of topics may include things such as volunteer work, gardening, high school performing arts and bird watching. There will never be a column about adventures in potty training, although ultimate beauty is found there after a painful journey. Likewise, this column will not get political. I consider myself an informed citizen, but enough political opinions already get expressed.

What I will tap into are my times hiking, biking and enjoying people’s creativity and company in Southern Nevada for the past 28 years. Seventeen of those years I’ve lived in Henderson, where my husband and I are raising two sons. I’m in my 14th year of teaching English in the Clark County School District, and I was a journalist for 13 years before that (11 of those as a Review-Journal reporter). During the past decade, I have made a priority of getting outdoors, and that commitment has helped me maintain a balanced, adventurous life.

Beauty can be found everywhere, when you’re looking for the signs. I’ve found beauty along Pittman Wash, where the Sacred Datura blooms and regular walkers and bicyclists smile and say hello to you 90 percent of the time. Sunrises look stunning from Cornerstone Park; brilliant sunsets are best viewed from Anthem Hills Park. Thousands of ducks and geese winter every year at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve and Wetlands Park. Some come all the way from the Arctic to temporarily call Henderson home. Our Mojave Desert springs bring fuchsia Beavertail cactus blooms and loads of lizards to Lake Mead and Sloan Canyon. Yes, our summers are scorchers, and that’s when it’s best to get moving early in the morning, when you might glimpse foraging Gambel’s quail.

Adventure also will be a constant undercurrent in this space, although it will usually be of the middle-aged, middle-income variety. I’m not training to participate in the Ironman or to climb Mount Everest. I want to stay fit enough to easily hike five miles and ride my bike for 10, but I’ll be writing and including ideas to encourage as many willing participants as possible to enjoy Henderson as much as I do. Feel free to share ideas via email sent to nvburt@gmail.com.

Natalie Burt, a former news reporter at the Review-Journal for 11 years, spends as much of her free time as possible enjoying Southern Nevada’s outdoors. She’s now a teacher and has lived in Henderson for 17 years. Email her at nvburt@gmail.com.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Natalie Burt
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like