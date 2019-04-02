MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Natalie Burt

Want to see Lake Mead flowers? It’s now or next year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2019 - 5:14 pm
 

Beavertail, sunray and primrose buds are opening up to greet the sun and present the softer side of our severe, sprawling neighbor to the east. It’s wildflower season at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

For much of March, a light blanket of what looked like green felt covered hills and rocky fields along Lakeshore Road, where bright yellow brittlebush thrives. Park visitors got to see purple Arizona lupines lining up like soldiers at the entrance station closest to Boulder City and at Willow Beach. Very recently, Lakeshore’s abundant beavertail cactuses started their fuchsia bloom, and they should continue to dazzle for the next couple of weeks. Desert dandelions, Fremont pincushions, evening primrose and desert globemallow took their places last week in a vast bouquet of mostly yellows, some whites and touches of apricot.

Lake Mead vegetation biologist Carrie Norman has been on all the roads and “along every inch of shoreline on the two lakes” of the 1.5 million acres that make up America’s first national recreation area, and she thinks Lake Mead and Lake Mohave’s flowers deserve a bigger fan club.

“I don’t think Lake Mead National Recreation Area gets enough credit for its beautiful flower displays,” she said.

Norman added it’s worth celebrating that so much of the diversity of Lake Mead’s desert bloom is easily accessible.

“The public can just take the paved roads,” she said. “They don’t have to worry about driving into the outback.”

Along those roads, scorpionweed, with its curled “tails” of purple flowers, continues to mix with yellow evening primrose in a Minnesota Vikings color combination. While this plant — officially known as phacelia — can be seen from the comfort of your car, it’s best to get out and do some flower hiking. I’ve walked among phacelia, primrose, monkeyflowers and golden poppies in the washes and on the paths of Majestic and Owl canyons off Lakeshore Road. Earlier in March, the purples and yellows were on display at Willow Beach and at Lake Mohave’s Katherine Landing, far south of Hoover Dam.

Southern Nevada has been a little slow to warm up in 2019, but the heat is on the horizon.

“The impact of cool weather seems to have pushed the blooms a little later than usual,” Norman said. She’s hoping for a bountiful, flowerful April at Lake Mead.

So far, so good. But don’t expect anything close to the super orange bloom of poppies on hills in Southern California.

Instead, if visitors make plans to get out there quickly, they can expect to strike gold with the rare silverleaf sunray while driving a mile or two east of the Lake Mead Parkway fee collection station ($25 for a week or $45 for a year). The striking yellow sunrays are hard to miss, as their reach skyward is about 2 feet off the ground. The challenge is finding a pullout to safely view the flowers. There’s no such thing as safe stopping on the shoulder of this busy two-lane road — just as there’s no substitute for watching exactly where you’re stepping, if you hope to reduce your odds of a close encounter with a rattlesnake.

Wildflower luck has been good for me at picnic areas with lake views found at 33 Hole and Sunset View along Lakeshore, where in March I found the regular yellows and purples as well as small, less-conspicuous flowers usually in whites, pinks and yellows. My copy of Pam MacKay’s “Falcon Guide to Mojave Desert Wildflowers” is never too far away, but that only sometimes translates into me having an easy time identifying unfamiliar blooms. What also helps me add to my flower lists are stops at National Park Service entrance stations, which usually have lots of spring species I’d like to see and a few parking spots.

Northshore Road is one area I neglected as I snooped around for Lake Mead flowers on six occasions during the past month. Blooms there generally happen after those at Lakeshore’s lower elevations, so I plan to return to Lake Mead. Northshore is the path to follow to spot the rare Las Vegas bearpoppy, which grows in gypsum-rich soils and typically starts blooming later in April. Two spots to check are near Lake Mead Boulevard’s entrance station and near Rogers Spring toward the north end of the park. I plan to be out there on bearpoppy patrol soon, and I’ll pack a picnic to enjoy at Redstone, a Northshore stop with an easy trail circling gorgeously sculpted sandstone.

Lake Mead’s wildflowers are a stark contrast to their barren-looking habitat, one that’s mostly Mojave Desert but borrows from the Sonoran as well as the Great Basin. The current roadside sprays of yellow are welcome spring sights, as are the medians filled with fuchsia beavertail blooms and the washes offering up a profusion of color and a diversity of species including popcorn flowers, fiddlenecks, suncups and gilia. Bright colors will fade fast, and the landscape will soon revert to its severe summertime look and feel. So get out to Lake Mead while those hardy desert adapters maintain their radiant glow.

Natalie Burt, a former news reporter at the Review-Journal for 11 years, spends as much of her free time as possible enjoying Southern Nevada’s outdoors. She’s now a teacher and has lived in Henderson for 17 years. Email: nvburt@gmail.com.

Local Videos
Chalk Talk: Black Student Union
Students talk about the Black Student Union in the latest episode of Chalk Talk. (Angus Kelly and Amelia Pak-Harvey/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Individuals with Parkinson's Disease participate in dance class
Pamela Lappen leads a dance class for individuals with Parkinson's Disease at the Nevada Ballet Theatre in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Review-Journal
Animal Foundation Preps Pups For Best In Show
The Las Vegas Animal Foundation is preparing its prime pups for their 16th annual Best in Show event, which takes place at the end of April. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Dog Yoga At Hydrant Club
The Hydrant Club in downtown Las Vegas, is a social club for dogs and their people. Recently the club started hosting dog yoga. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Butterflies At The Springs Preserve
The butterfly habitat is now open at the Springs Preserve. Learn about butterflies and take in the peaceful surroundings. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Conservatory's spring display has a Japanese theme
The Bellagio's conservatory is hosting around 65,000 flowers, to form a Japanese theme this spring. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bonnie Springs closes (Caroline Brehman/Kimber Laux)
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas officially closed its gates Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Honoring a fallen North Las Vegas Police officer at his namesake school
The 20th Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day celebrates the fallen North Las Vegas Police officer's legacy at his namesake school. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Windy day in Las Vegas Valley
The Review-Journal's camera on the under-construction Las Vegas Stadium the was buffered by high winds on Wednesday, March 14, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
March gloom falls on Las Vegas
After a rainy overnight, gloomy skies hover over Las Vegas Tuesday morning. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
John Katsilometes gets his head shaved at St. Baldrick's
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes gets his head shaved by former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman during St. Baldrick's Foundation shave-a-thon on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Blue Angels take flight over Las Vegas Strip
The Blue Angels’ U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron flew their signature Delta formation over a part of the Las Vegas Strip, McCarran International Airport and east Las Vegas and were scheduled to fly over Hoover Dam. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Gross World Records
A group of about 20 children gathered around a TV at Sahara West Library on Feb. 27 for a history lesson on the most disgusting world records.
Graduation for Renewing HOPE program
The Renewing HOPE program graduation for homeless who spend nine months in Catholic Charities program. Graduates are preparing to enter the workforce. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Car crashes into Starbucks near Las Vegas Strip
Lt. William Matchko of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police gives details about a car crashing into a Starbucks at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, near the Las Vegas Strip, on Friday, March 1, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Car crashed into PT’s Gold
A 60-year-old man who police believe was impaired drove into a PT’s Gold at Silverado Ranch and Decatur boulevards Thursday night, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said. The driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive. A man inside the bar was hit by debris but drove himself to the hospital, Matchko said. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver crashes vehicle into PT’s tavern in south Las Vegas (part 1)
A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver crashes vehicle into PT’s tavern in south Las Vegas (pullout)
A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kids Read Books To Dogs At The Animal Foundation In Las Vegas
Kids from local Las Vegas elementary schools took part, Thursday, in a program at the Animal Foundation, where they read books to dogs. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Pioneer Trail highlights historic locations in West Las Vegas
The Pioneer Trail, a 16-site route of historically significant locations in Las Vegas, starts at the Springs Preserve and snakes east until it reaches above the brim of downtown. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutefsya
Vegas Warm Weather Hits Las Vegas Valley
Between Feb. 20-21, parts of the Las Vegas Valley were hit with 7.5" of snow. Less than a week later, it was sunny with temperatures in the 70s. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dr. S. Jay Hazan, a World War II veteran, talks about his arrest at the VA Hospital
Dr. S. Jay Hazan, a World War II Army veteran, was arrested in November after he caused a ruckus at the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas and stole his driver's car keys. He was arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, and the charges will be dropped after 60 days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Claytee White talks about Black History Month
An interview with Claytee White, director of the Oral History Research Center at UNLV. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reflecting on the Moulin Rouge and a segregated Vegas
Former employees of the Moulin Rouge, the first integrated hotel-casino in Nevada, talk about what it was like in the brief six months the casino was open. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices
Home prices rose in every ZIP code in the Las Vegas Valley in 2018 for the second year in a row, according to SalesTraq. Prices grew fastest in older, more centrally located areas. But prices were highest in the suburbs. The top three ZIP codes for price growth were 89119 (29.8%), 89146 (25%) and 89030 (24.6%). The top three ZIP codes for median sales prices were 89138 ($464,500), 89135 ($420,500) and 89052 ($370,000).
Wagonwheel Drive overpass reopens after ice closure
Overpass at Wagonwheel Drive reopens after ice on the onramp caused the ramp to be shut down, Feb. 22, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Keeping warm at the city of Las Vegas’ homeless courtyard
With help from the city of Las Vegas, a Salvation Army shelter stays open during the day Thursday and Friday, offering a safe place for the homeless to find respite from freezing temperatures and snow. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sloppy, Slushy Road Conditions Lead to Slow Traffic
Traffic slowed to a crawl on Jones are near Russell as conditions worsened Thursday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley
On Wednesday evening through early Thursday a winter storm dumped more than 7 1/2 inches of snow on some parts of the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas snow day for children
Las Vegas kids play in the snow that fell on Feb. 21, 2019. (Belinda Englman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing