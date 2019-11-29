1 dead in US 95 crash in northwest Las Vegas

One person was killed in a crash Thursday night on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Police investigate a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. ( Chitose Suzuki/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

One person was killed in a crash Thursday night on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (NHP)

Traffic backs up after a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. ( Chitose Suzuki/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Police investigate a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. ( Chitose Suzuki/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Police investigate a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. ( Chitose Suzuki/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A damaged car is seen after a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. ( Chitose Suzuki/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

One person was killed in a crash Thursday night on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The agency responded to the crash around 5:20 p.m. after a silver 2005 Hyundai traveling west on the ramp to southbound U.S. 95 lost control and began to spin, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

The Hyundai entered the highway and the driver’s side door was struck by a burgundy 2019 Hyundai traveling south.

The driver of the silver Hyundai that lost control was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Buratczuk said. The two other passengers suffered only minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital. All three were not wearing seatbelts, Buratczuk said.

“Investigators don’t believe impairment was a factor but the weather conditions and speed were both factors in this crash,” he said. “We would always say not wearing a seatbelt is a contributing factor, but that would be up to the coroner to decide.”

The driver of the other Hyundai was not injured, but the passenger in the car was taken to UMC with a nonlife-threatening injury.

Buratczuk urged to public to slow down and be cautious while driving on the wet roads.

“When it rains, our crash numbers double, sometimes even triple,” he said. “The roads are very slippery especially the on and off ramps; you can’t drive on those curves the same as when it’s dry pavement.”

The state Department of Transportation closed southbound U.S. 95 and traffic was diverted off the highway at the Cheyenne Boulevard exit. The southbound lanes reopened just before 10 p.m.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.