1 injured in rollover crash on US 95 near Rainbow

A rollover crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Rainbow Boulevard has resulted in at least one injury Friday morning.

One person was injured in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 at Rainbow Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (RTC Cameras)

The incident was reported shortly after 5:45 a.m. on the Nevada Highway Patrol traffic incident website.

Morning commuter traffic is getting around the crash scene.

No other details are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

