1 injured in rollover crash on US 95 near Rainbow
A rollover crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Rainbow Boulevard has resulted in at least one injury Friday morning.
The incident was reported shortly after 5:45 a.m. on the Nevada Highway Patrol traffic incident website.
Morning commuter traffic is getting around the crash scene.
No other details are available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
