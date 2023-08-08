80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Agency to lead efforts against human trafficking during F1, Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2023 - 5:00 am
 
CEO Kim Small speaks at the Signs of HOPE office in Las Vegas in February 2023. (Las Vegas Revi ...
CEO Kim Small speaks at the Signs of HOPE office in Las Vegas in February 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force named Signs of HOPE as the lead nongovernment organization for the Formula 1 Grand Prix this year and the Super Bowl next year in Las Vegas.

Signs of HOPE is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to offering support and resources to fight against sexual violence, exploitation and human trafficking.

Cassie Matheus, director of the organization’s Resources and Integration for Survivor Empowerment program, said the role as lead nongovernment organization will not change what Signs of HOPE offers, but will give the organization more staff and support for its services during the events.

The organization offers support services for victims of human trafficking for both sexual exploitation and forced labor, Matheus said. It also provides a 24-hour hotline for law enforcement and other agencies to call for support or to ask for Signs of HOPE’s on-scene crisis response units.

“Any time a large event comes to Las Vegas, there is always a rise in sexual assault and human trafficking,” CEO Kimberly Small said.

Though such crimes rise during major events, Matheus noted human trafficking and sexual assault are problems that occur every day.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Las Vegas teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
2
Las Vegas Strip hotel fire causes $50K damage
Las Vegas Strip hotel fire causes $50K damage
3
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
4
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
5
Yet another I-15 road project planned for stretch north of Las Vegas
Yet another I-15 road project planned for stretch north of Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Gordon: Team USA caps Las Vegas camp with rout of Puerto Rico
Gordon: Team USA caps Las Vegas camp with rout of Puerto Rico
CARTOONS: The quickest way to end up in jail these days
CARTOONS: The quickest way to end up in jail these days
LETTER: The Big Guy and The Donald should both step aside
LETTER: The Big Guy and The Donald should both step aside
LETTER: Teachers unions need a dose of reality
LETTER: Teachers unions need a dose of reality
LETTER: It’s raining, it’s pouring
LETTER: It’s raining, it’s pouring
CARTOON: Too woke
CARTOON: Too woke