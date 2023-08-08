Agency to lead efforts against human trafficking during F1, Super Bowl

The Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force named Signs of HOPE the lead nongovernment organization for the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

CEO Kim Small speaks at the Signs of HOPE office in Las Vegas in February 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force named Signs of HOPE as the lead nongovernment organization for the Formula 1 Grand Prix this year and the Super Bowl next year in Las Vegas.

Signs of HOPE is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to offering support and resources to fight against sexual violence, exploitation and human trafficking.

Cassie Matheus, director of the organization’s Resources and Integration for Survivor Empowerment program, said the role as lead nongovernment organization will not change what Signs of HOPE offers, but will give the organization more staff and support for its services during the events.

The organization offers support services for victims of human trafficking for both sexual exploitation and forced labor, Matheus said. It also provides a 24-hour hotline for law enforcement and other agencies to call for support or to ask for Signs of HOPE’s on-scene crisis response units.

“Any time a large event comes to Las Vegas, there is always a rise in sexual assault and human trafficking,” CEO Kimberly Small said.

Though such crimes rise during major events, Matheus noted human trafficking and sexual assault are problems that occur every day.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.