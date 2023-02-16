44°F
Local Las Vegas

Bicyclist dies 5 months after crash in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2023 - 10:04 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Months after being struck by a car in central Las Vegas, a 63-year-old bicyclist has succumbed to their injuries and died at a hospice center.

The car struck the bicyclist at 11:14 a.m. on Sept. 6 near the intersection of North Main Street and Foremaster Lane. According to a Metropolitan Police Department press release, the cyclist was riding just ahead and to the right of the car, when the cyclist attempted to turn left, directly in the car’s path.

After the collision, the car driver remained on scene. Police said the driver did not appear to be impaired. The cyclist was taken to UMC Trauma Center, and died at Nathan Adelson Hospice Center on Feb. 15.

The cyclist’s name had not yet been released as of Wednesday. The collision remained under investigation, police said.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

