Erick Walck of Las Vegas walks along Fremont Street during Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cervena Fox performs during her Cauldron Noir burlesque and variety show at Commonwealth on Halloween night Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People dance at Oddfellows during Halloween night on the early hours of Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk along Fremont Street during Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk along Fremont Street during Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Goldi Fox waits to begin her performance during the Cauldron Noir burlesque and variety show at Commonwealth on Halloween night Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk and dance along Fremont Street during Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People drink and dance at Oddfellows during Halloween night on the early hours of Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman in a traffic light costumes rests against a traffic light pole outside of the El Cortez on Fremont Street during Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A group dressed as characters from Scooby-Doo poses with the Mystery Machine van on Ogden Avenue during Halloween night on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A group of nuns crosses the street outside of the El Cortez during Halloween night on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mollie De Menthe performs during the Cauldron Noir burlesque and variety show at Commonwealth on Halloween night Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man dressed as Michael Jackson looks on along Fremont Street during Halloween night on the early hours of Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People dance along Fremont Street during Halloween night on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People dance at Oddfellows during Halloween night on the early hours of Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk along Fremont Street during Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch as contortionist Mariama performs during the Cauldron Noir burlesque and variety show at Commonwealth on Halloween night Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk along Fremont Street during Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Frankie Fictitious performs during the Cauldron Noir burlesque and variety show at Commonwealth on Halloween night Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man dressed as Alan from “The Hangover” dances at Oddfellows during Halloween night on the early hours of Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People take in the sights around Fremont Street during Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mila performs during the Cauldron Noir burlesque and variety show at Commonwealth on Halloween night Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk along Fremont Street as DJs perform on an art car during Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People dance Fremont Street during Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People dance at Oddfellows during Halloween night on the early hours of Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman in a sandworm costume poses along Fremont Street during Halloween night on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Goldi Fox performs during the Cauldron Noir burlesque and variety show at Commonwealth on Halloween night Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People pet a dog dressed as a taco on Fremont Street during Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk along Fremont Street during Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto