Crashes causing traffic tie-ups around Las Vegas Valley

Several crashes were causing traffic tie-ups around the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.

Vehicle crashes are causing traffic tie-ups at the airport connectors near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vehicle crashes are causing traffic tie-ups at the airport connectors near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vehicle crashes are causing traffic tie-ups at the airport connectors near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vehicle crashes are causing traffic tie-ups at the airport connectors near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer investigates a minor crash on Sunset Road near McCarran International Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several crashes were causing traffic tie-ups around the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.

At least three crashes were inside and around the airport connectors near McCarran International Airport.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported the crashes about 6:45 a.m.

At 8:15 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said all southbound lanes from the airport were blocked. He said he did not believe any injuries were serious.

Those lanes reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

A three-vehicle crash at 8:20 a.m. at Las Vegas and Silverado Ranch boulevards sent three people to various hospitals, according to Metro. Impairment was suspected in the crash, police said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said there were 20 crashes on Las Vegas Valley freeways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.