(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Fire Department is fighting a two-alarm fire at an old hotel or apartment building near the downtown area, according to its Twitter account.

According to the tweet, the area at H Street and McWilliams Avenue is covered in heavy flames and smoke.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

H street and McWilliams, Las vegas, nv