Crews search for missing man near Lake Mead

Nicholas “Mikey” Michaelson, 30 (Lake Mead National Recreation Area)

Crews are searching for a 30-year-old man who may be missing near Lake Mead National Recreation Area, a spokeswoman said.

Nicholas “Mikey” Michaelson was last seen Wednesday at the Family Dollar Store in Dolan Springs, Arizona, Lake Mead spokeswoman Christie Vanover said in a news release issued Friday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office told the National Park Service on Thursday that Michaelson may be near Pearce Ferry at Lake Mead. Rangers found his vehicle on an access road near South Cove, the release said.

Crews with the National Park Service, Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are searching by ground and by air to find the man.

Michaelson is described as a white man standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Vanover urged anybody with information to call Lake Mead dispatchers at 702-293-8998.

