Discovery of dead body investigated in central Las Vegas Valley
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a dead body discovered Thursday morning in a central Las Vegas Valley neighborhood.
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a dead body discovered Thursday morning in a central Las Vegas Valley neighborhood.
The body was found just before 4:20 a.m. on the 5100 block of Spencer Street, in between East Tropicana and East Hacienda avenues, according to a Metro news release.
Police say it remains an ongoing investigation and the public is asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.