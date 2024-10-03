89°F
Discovery of dead body investigated in central Las Vegas Valley

(Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2024 - 10:06 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a dead body discovered Thursday morning in a central Las Vegas Valley neighborhood.

The body was found just before 4:20 a.m. on the 5100 block of Spencer Street, in between East Tropicana and East Hacienda avenues, according to a Metro news release.

Police say it remains an ongoing investigation and the public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

