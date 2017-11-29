1 dead after being shot on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas

One person is dead after a Wednesday morning shooting on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police have shut down part of Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas after gunfire was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the shooting was reported at 2:21 a.m. outside the Four Queens Casino.

Police found one man had been shot. He was transported to a hospital and later died.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

About 3 a.m. Wednesday police and security guards had blocked off a portion of Fremont Street in front of the Four Queens Casino.

Joel Deagan was playing the drums nearby when he heard a single gunshot.

“It was loud,” he said, “loud enough that everyone took notice.”

Deagan said people fled into the Four Queens and the surrounding casinos after the shot rang out.

“I stopped playing and looked over and people were running, so I ducked behind this pillar,” he said, motioning toward one of the support columns for the Fremont Street Experience.

At the scene, several bags including a black plastic garbage bag and a red medical bag with its contents spilled across the ground sat, in the area blocked off by police.

Earlier in the evening, a suspected shooter was killed after reports of gunfire in downtown Reno.

