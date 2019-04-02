92 people displaced after motel fire near downtown Las Vegas

The New Hope Motel at 2805 Fremont St. in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

About 92 people living at a motel had to be relocated after a fire at the building on Tuesday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Department said.

County and city fire crews were called about 3:50 p.m. to The New Hope Motel, 2805 Fremont St., after report of a high-level structure fire, the county Fire Department said Tuesday evening. The “main body” of the fire was extinguished about 5:05 p.m.

One person suffering from smoke inhalation was hospitalized with noncritical injuries. The American Red Cross was attempting to relocated about 92 people who were residing at the motel Tuesday, the department said.

Initial reports indicated the fire was through the roof in the center of the second floor of the motel, but crews then determined the fire was in the “void space” above the ceiling, the department said.

Damages have not been estimated, and investigators with the Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments continued to look into the cause of the fire Tuesday night.

