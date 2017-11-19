Fire at downtown Las Vegas hotel contained to electrical vault

A Sunday morning electrical fire in a downtown Las Vegas hotel caused minimal impact to guests and patrons.

The D Hotel on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Tuesday, May 27, 2014. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire at the D Las Vegas was reported to the Las Vegas Fire Department about 7:15 a.m. When crews arrived at 301 Fremont St., firefighters found a fire contained to a second-floor electrical vault in the hotel’s engineering portion, the department confirmed.

One security guard evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation was later released, the Fire Department said; no other injuries were reported.

Hotel guests were not affected by the fire, as the vault is housed in an area inaccessible to them and was specially designed to withhold any electrical shorts or fires that might occur.

“All systems and procedures worked as designed,” department spokesman Tim Szymanski said in a statement.

NV Energy and hotel engineering personnel will make any necessary repairs.

