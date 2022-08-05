Fire reported in central Las Vegas

Firefighters responded to a fire in the central valley Thursday evening.

A fire burns at 2330 Industrial Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas fire crews put out a fire at 2330 Industrial Road on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at a vacant strip mall in central Las Vegas.

The fire was reported at around 5:30 p.m. at 2330 Industrial Road, according to city of Las Vegas spokeswoman Natasha Shahani.

“It took approximately 70 minutes for crews to put out the fire,” Shahani said.

No injuries were reported.

Smoke could be seen from several areas across the valley.

No further information was available.

