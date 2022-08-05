85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Downtown

Fire reported in central Las Vegas

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2022 - 6:53 pm
 
Updated August 4, 2022 - 9:39 pm
A fire burns at 2330 Industrial Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (LE Baskow/Las Veg ...
A fire burns at 2330 Industrial Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fire burns at 2330 Industrial Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Kevin Cannon/Las ...
A fire burns at 2330 Industrial Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas fire crews put out a fire at 2330 Industrial Road on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las V ...
Las Vegas fire crews put out a fire at 2330 Industrial Road on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police respond while Las Vegas fire crews put out a fire at 2330 Industrial Road o ...
Metropolitan police respond while Las Vegas fire crews put out a fire at 2330 Industrial Road on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police respond while Las Vegas fire crews put out a fire at 2330 Industrial Road o ...
Metropolitan police respond while Las Vegas fire crews put out a fire at 2330 Industrial Road on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at a vacant strip mall in central Las Vegas.

The fire was reported at around 5:30 p.m. at 2330 Industrial Road, according to city of Las Vegas spokeswoman Natasha Shahani.

“It took approximately 70 minutes for crews to put out the fire,” Shahani said.

No injuries were reported.

Smoke could be seen from several areas across the valley.

No further information was available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rain skirts valley; flood advisory runs through Friday
Rain skirts valley; flood advisory runs through Friday
2
$125K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$125K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
3
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want old pilots
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want old pilots
4
3 things to keep an eye on in Raiders’ preseason opener
3 things to keep an eye on in Raiders’ preseason opener
5
Veteran Las Vegas executive to lead future Hard Rock on Strip
Veteran Las Vegas executive to lead future Hard Rock on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST