House fire in downtown Las Vegas displaces 4

Four people were displaced by a house fire Friday night near downtown Las Vegas.

The fire broke out about 10:05 p.m. Friday outside a one-story wooden-framed house on Howard Drive, near Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard. The fire spread into the house before Las Vegas Fire Department crews arrived on scene.

The fire was contained within 10 minutes, the department said. No one was injured in the fire, but the family’s dog was found dead inside the house, the department said.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.

Further details were not immediately available.

