Nevada residents can get free entry to The Mob Museum

Celebrate Kefauver Day with free admission to The Mob Museum on Nov. 15.

The Mob Museum at 300 Stewart Ave. originally was a U.S. federal courthouse and post office. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kefauver Day honors the Kefauver Committee hearing that took place in the building’s courtroom on that date in 1950.

Many well-known Las Vegas residents testified in the hearing on organized crime and the public followed the hearings in newspapers, magazines and newsreels.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nevada residents can gain free entry, to the museum at 300 Stewart Ave. in downtown Las Vegas. Non-residents are eligible for buy-one-get-one admission.