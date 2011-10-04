Paradise/Downtown Neighborhood News

CONCERT TO BENEFIT THOSE WITH DISABILITIES AND SPECIAL NEEDS

Life Long Dreams has scheduled its third annual “Beyond the Starz” concert benefitting those with disabilities and special needs.

The event is planned for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Flamingo Library Theater, 1401 E. Flamingo Road.

The World of Color theme will feature local talent, such as the Las Vegas Mass Choir, Bobby Brooks Hamilton and Freddie B.

Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and students with IDs. Admission at the door is $20.

Call 979-4642 or visit lifelongdreams_fallconcert.eventbee.com for more information.

SCARECROW CONTEST APPLICATIONS

DUE FRIDAY AT SPRINGS PRESERVE

The annual Haunted Harvest: Scavenger Scarecrow Contest is under way at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Those who want to participate must turn in their forms by Friday, and entries will be accepted from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday to Monday. There is no entry fee, but each individual or group is limited to one entry. Call 822-7700 or visit springspreserve.org.

NOAH’S ANIMAL HOUSE TO CELEBRATE

FOURTH ANNIVERSARY OCT. 20

Noah’s Animal House celebrates its four-year anniversary this month with a charity event from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 at Body English inside the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road.

Food, drinks and music from DJ 88 will be provided for an admission fee of $100, which benefits Noah’s Animal House under domestic abuse shelter The Shade Tree.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction and sponsor pets.

Diana Bennett of the Bennett Foundation will be honored for her $1 million donation to Noah’s Animal House.

For tickets and more information, visit noahslasvegas.org or call 385-0072.

Kidnapped for a Cause event to support Southern Nevada Children first

Starting at 1 p.m. Friday, Southern Nevada Children First will be organizing its inaugural Kidnapped for a Cause event in which local business and community leaders will volunteer to be “kidnapped for a cause” and taken to an undisclosed location at the Queen Victoria Pub inside the Riviera, 2901 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

These participants will have to call family, friends and co-workers to raise their “ransom money,” which is set at $1,500 per participant.

This amount sponsors a young mother who is ready to move into her own apartment with her baby after successfully graduating from Southern Nevada Children First’s life skills and transitional housing program.

Southern Nevada Children First is a nonprofit organization at 720 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 30, that provides long-term transitional living and life skills training to homeless pregnant and parenting teens and young adults, ages 16 to 22.

Individual donations in cash, check or credit card payments will be accepted at the Queen Victoria Pub the day of the event.

For more information, visit childrenfirst-nv.org.

CHURCH CONFERENCE TO FOCUS ON WOMEN

Evangelist Janet Bronson plans to host the “I” Woman Conference: The Sequential Woman, Oct. 13 to 15 at the City of Refuge Church of God in Christ, 3844 Meadows Lane. The conference will consist of various workshops, and breakfast is provided on the last day. Call 880-4522.

NEVADA COOPERATIVE EXTENSION OFFERS INFORMATION ON INVASIVE SPECIES

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteers are working with community members to maintain the health of Nevada’s urban forests.

Through the Citizens Monitoring for Invasive Bark Beetles program, Master Gardeners provide information on maintaining tree vigor by recognizing problems as they first arise, before extensive damage occurs.

The information is offered free. Homeowners, landscapers and community groups can arrange to have a Bark Beetle workshop on their site or at the Cooperative Extension office in Las Vegas.

For more information, contact Dr. Angela O’Callaghan at 257-5581 or email ocallaghana@unce.unr.edu.

Vegas PBS to host 5K run and Walk

Vegas PBS is set to host its second annual Keeping Kids Fit 5K Run & 1-Mile Walk at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Vegas PBS Educational Technology Campus, 3050 E. Flamingo Road.

The event supports the Keeping Kids Fit program, which primarily assists low-income families with children 2 to 12 by promoting a lifetime of healthy habits.

Race registration is $40 the day of the race or $35 through Thursday. On-site registration is set to run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For information and to register online, visit vegaspbs.org.

Locomotives to kick off season

The Las Vegas Locomotives, the valley’s United Football League team, are set to play their first game of the season at 5 p.m. Saturday against the Omaha Nighthawks at Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E. Russell Road.

A pregame Fan Fest is scheduled for 3 p.m., with events such as the tailgating Olympics, bounce houses and an inflatable obstacle course.

Regular tickets are $10-$30. Junior tickets for fans 15 or younger are $5 to $15.

For more information and tickets, visit lasvgaslocos.com.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling 877-5626.