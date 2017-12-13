Semitrailer crash blocks street in downtown Las Vegas

A portion of Western Avenue near Charleston Boulevard is blocked off Wednesday morning after a crash involving a semitrailer.
The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. on the eastbound Charleston off-ramp of northbound Interstate 15, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. Traffic cameras show a trail of dirt and debris leading off I-15 and across the off-ramp.
The semitrailer crashed into a dirt area off the ramp. The Charleston off-ramp is closed due to road construction.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.Charleston Blvd. and Western Ave., las vegas, nv