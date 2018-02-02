Vintage signs come to life at Neon Museum in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

On Thursday, the Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas debuted “Brilliant!”— an audiovisual immersion experience that uses technology advances to reanimate 40 monumental examples of the museum’s iconic signs.
Presented after dark in the Neon Museum’s North Gallery, “Brilliant!” was created by digital artist and designer Craig Winslow using projection mapping to arrive at a shared augmented reality experience. Earth Water Sky served as the system designer and integrator.
To visitors, the unrestored, nonworking signs will appear to be suddenly re-electrified during the 30-minute experience.
For more information, go to neonmuseum.org.