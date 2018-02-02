Vintage signs come to life at Neon Museum in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

On Thursday, the Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas debuted “Brilliant!”— an audiovisual immersion experience that uses technology advances to reanimate 40 monumental examples of the museum’s iconic signs.

Amanda Riley, 32, a social media coordinator, attends Brilliant!, an audiovisual immersion experience that uses technology advances to reanimate 40 monumental examples of the museum's iconic vintage signs at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Craig Winslow, 29, an experimental designer, does an interview before Brilliant!, an audiovisual immersion experience that uses technology advances to reanimate 40 monumental examples of the museum's iconic vintage signs, begins at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Rob McCoy, CEO of Neon Museum, points to the museum's latest exhibit, Brilliant!, an audiovisual immersion experience that uses technology advances to reanimate 40 monumental examples of the museum's iconic vintage signs in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

A view of the Neon Museum during sunset in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Attendees walk past signs that are illuminated in Brilliant!, an audiovisual immersion experience that uses technology advances to reanimate 40 monumental examples of the museum's iconic vintage signs at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Presented after dark in the Neon Museum’s North Gallery, “Brilliant!” was created by digital artist and designer Craig Winslow using projection mapping to arrive at a shared augmented reality experience. Earth Water Sky served as the system designer and integrator.

To visitors, the unrestored, nonworking signs will appear to be suddenly re-electrified during the 30-minute experience.

For more information, go to neonmuseum.org.