Firefighters douse smokey building fire at shuttered cafe on Strip

Fire department spokesman Jordan Moore said the shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe was on fire just before 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Las Vegas firefighters battle a fire at the shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe on the Strip just south of the Strat on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Roger Baldwin photo)

More than a dozen Las Vegas firefighter units are on the scene of a structure fire on the Las Vegas Strip just south of The Strat early Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was called in about 12:50 p.m. at 2211 Las Vegas Boulevard South as the old IHOP restaurant or the shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe.

Fire department spokesman Jordan Moore clarified in an email that the cafe was on fire.

The first crew arrived at 12:55 p.m., four minutes after being dispatched, Moore said.

No injuries have been reported. No cause has been determined.

Firefighters reported difficult visibility because of heavy smoke.

Crews began a defensive attack from the exterior of the building, Moore said.

Police briefly shut down Las Vegas Boulevard South and Cleveland Avenue to ensure safety.

At 1:26 p.m., crews switched to an offensive strategy.

The primary all-clear was given at 1:37 p.m. Units remain on the scene for the post-incident overhaul.

