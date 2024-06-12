Firefighters douse smokey building fire at shuttered cafe on Strip
Fire department spokesman Jordan Moore said the shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe was on fire just before 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.
More than a dozen Las Vegas firefighter units are on the scene of a structure fire on the Las Vegas Strip just south of The Strat early Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was called in about 12:50 p.m. at 2211 Las Vegas Boulevard South as the old IHOP restaurant or the shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe.
Fire department spokesman Jordan Moore clarified in an email that the cafe was on fire.
The first crew arrived at 12:55 p.m., four minutes after being dispatched, Moore said.
No injuries have been reported. No cause has been determined.
Firefighters reported difficult visibility because of heavy smoke.
Crews began a defensive attack from the exterior of the building, Moore said.
Police briefly shut down Las Vegas Boulevard South and Cleveland Avenue to ensure safety.
At 1:26 p.m., crews switched to an offensive strategy.
The primary all-clear was given at 1:37 p.m. Units remain on the scene for the post-incident overhaul.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.