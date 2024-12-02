Firefighters respond to fire at Fontainebleau, no injuries reported

The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on the 36th floor of Fontainebleau Las Vegas late Sunday evening.

Colorado River officials will descend on Las Vegas this week. Here’s what to know

FILE - Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire broke out at Fontainebleau Las Vegas late Sunday evening, a spokesperson confirmed.

“The call came in for Fontainebleau at 8:47 p.m. and this was reported as a fire on the 36th floor, with smoke in the hallways and one of the rooms,” said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck.

Security officers evacuated people on the 36th floor, he said.

“It was quickly contained and there were no injuries,” Eirianne Kennelley, Fontainbleau public relations senior manager for the casino-hotel, said in a statement.

“The fire emerged from a heating unit in the casino-hotel,” Steinbeck said. Fire Department personnel were able to contain the fire to a single room, he added.

Forty-five firefighters responded to the fire, Steinbeck said. That, he noted, is no cause for alarm because the department usually deploys more units to respond to fires in high-rise buildings, he said.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X or @annievong.bsky.social.