GoFundMe created after mother of 3 killed in suspected DUI crash

The fundraiser for Melissa Newton’s three daughters had raised almost $950 an hour after it was posted online Thursday night.

(Facebook)

A online fundraiser was established Thursday night for the daughters of a woman who died in a suspected DUI crash last week in Summerlin.

According to the GoFundMe page, the money will go to Melissa Newton’s daughters, identified as Addison, Katelyn and Lauren.

Drunken driving suspect Scott Gragson, a Las Vegas real estate broker and grandson of former Mayor Oran Gragson, is accused of crashing his SUV in The Ridges community on May 30, killing Newton, 36, and injuring three others.

The GoFundMe page described Newton as “our light in the dark room,” who “warmed the hearts of all that knew her.” Newton’s daughters were “her everything.”

“Planning wonderful vacations and surprises for her family made her happy,” the page said. “The big things and the little things were important to her; birthdays at Disney to weekly coffee to plan meals.”

Newton worked at real estate company Prologis for 10 years, the fundraiser said. For the past three and a half years she worked as a property manager who managed industrial warehouse spaces, customers and vendors.

She volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, and worked on the Parent Teacher Organization for her daughters’ schools, the fundraiser said.

“Her smile always lit up a room and she always brought me up when I was feeling blue,” one woman commented. “I absolutely love her girls and know that she will always be watching over them.”

The page, which was set up about 8:30 p.m., had raised more than $1,100 by 10 p.m.

