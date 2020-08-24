98°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Minister Vance "Stretch" Sanders, founder and president of New Era Las Vegas, center, stands in solidarity with members as they gather late in the day in the Mario's West Side Market parking lots for the first Streetz Is Watching Community Patrol on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Group creates community patrol

Local Las Vegas

Group creates community patrol in Las Vegas’ historic westside

Photos and text by L.E. Baskow
August 23, 2020 - 6:03 pm
 

As a Black empowerment group, New Era Las Vegas is a part of the New Era Nation across the U.S. and a chapter in Nigeria too.

For two months, members of New Era Las Vegas have taken to the Historic Westside every Tuesday evening to participate in the national Streetz Is Watching Community Patrol program. It’s an effort that emphasizes the safety of kids, women and the elderly and forges goodwill and a sense of security for all who live in the area.

New Era Las Vegas members pass out alert whistles and face masks to children gatheredʡt K ...
New Era Las Vegas members pass out alert whistles and face masks to children gatheredʡt Kianga Isoke Palacio Parkʯn Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Members chant and carry red, black and green African liberation flags as they pass out emergency whistles, face masks and water to those in need. Their mission is to be another safety net by providing a presence of security beyond local policing.

The first two months of the community patrol have been very successful, members say. They have rescued women from domestic violence situations, forced a grocery store to eliminate out-of-date products and probably helped to bring crime down in the area, according to the Bolden Area Command.

Minister Vance "Stretch" Sanders, founder and president of New Era Las Vegas, laughs ...
Minister Vance "Stretch" Sanders, founder and president of New Era Las Vegas, laughs while talking with community members enjoying an evening at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park on Tuesday, July, 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.
A pendant of Malcolm X hangs on the neck ofʭinister Vance "Stretch" Sanders, pr ...
A pendant of Malcolm X hangs on the neck ofʭinister Vance "Stretch" Sanders, president and founder of New Era Las Vegas, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Catherine Washington prays to minister Vance "Stretch" Sanders as Kellough Morris, fo ...
Catherine Washington prays to minister Vance "Stretch" Sanders as Kellough Morris, foreground, looks on, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Washington and Morris are staying the night at H.P. Fitzgerald Park.
New Era Las Vegas Vice President Otis Lang livestreams freezer burnt and expired meat being sol ...
New Era Las Vegas Vice President Otis Lang livestreams freezer burnt and expired meat being sold at the Fresh and Less Market on Tuesday, July, 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. The management team there has taken notice and is no longer selling meat this way.
New Era Las Vegas members confront management at Fresh and Less Market for selling expired meat ...
New Era Las Vegas members confront management at Fresh and Less Market for selling expired meat on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Las Vegas.
New Era Las Vegas members march along H Street on Tuesday, August, 18, 2020, in Las Vegas.
New Era Las Vegas members march along H Street on Tuesday, August, 18, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Metro police keep watchʡs New Era Las Vegas members connect with area residents while mar ...
Metro police keep watchʡs New Era Las Vegas members connect with area residents while marching into the night during a Streetz Is Watching; Community Patrol on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Las Vegas.
New Era Las Vegas members march across J Street late in the day during another Streetz Is Watch ...
New Era Las Vegas members march across J Street late in the day during another Streetz Is Watching; Community Patrol on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Minister Vance "Stretch" Sanders is reflected on the pan-African flag carried by New ...
Minister Vance "Stretch" Sanders is reflected on the pan-African flag carried by New Era Las Vice President Otis Lang on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.
New Era Las Vegas member Diane Sutton talks with Rochelle Rock who was involved in a street con ...
New Era Las Vegas member Diane Sutton talks with Rochelle Rock who was involved in a street conflict with a man along West Lake Mead Boulevard on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. A collection was taken up for Rock, along with new clothes and supplies, so she could move back to New York to be with her family.
New Era Las Vegas members chant and march into the nightʡlong West Monroe Avenue on Tuesd ...
New Era Las Vegas members chant and march into the nightʡlong West Monroe Avenue on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Las Vegas.
New Era Las Vegas Vice President Otis Lang chats with Westlake Apartments residents as the sun ...
New Era Las Vegas Vice President Otis Lang chats with Westlake Apartments residents as the sun sets on Tuesday, August, 18, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST