Group creates community patrol in Las Vegas’ historic westside

As a Black empowerment group, New Era Las Vegas is a part of the New Era Nation across the U.S. and a chapter in Nigeria too.

Minister Vance "Stretch" Sanders, founder and president of New Era Las Vegas, center, stands in solidarity with hisʭembers as they gather late in the day in the Mario's West Side Market parking lotʦor the first Streetz Is Watching; Community Patrol on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.

New Era Las Vegas members pray overʒochelle Rock on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.

For two months, members of New Era Las Vegas have taken to the Historic Westside every Tuesday evening to participate in the national Streetz Is Watching Community Patrol program. It’s an effort that emphasizes the safety of kids, women and the elderly and forges goodwill and a sense of security for all who live in the area.

Members chant and carry red, black and green African liberation flags as they pass out emergency whistles, face masks and water to those in need. Their mission is to be another safety net by providing a presence of security beyond local policing.

The first two months of the community patrol have been very successful, members say. They have rescued women from domestic violence situations, forced a grocery store to eliminate out-of-date products and probably helped to bring crime down in the area, according to the Bolden Area Command.