How to vote for a Las Vegas woman to win CNN Heroes

Staci Alonso, from Las Vegas, is being honored for her nonprofit, Noah’s Animal House. (CNN)

For the first time, one of them hails from Las Vegas.

CNN Heroes celebrates people who have dedicated their lives to changing the world.

Staci Alonso of Las Vegas is being honored for her nonprofit, Noah’s Animal House, a shelter on the campus of Safe Nest that allows survivors of domestic abuse to keep their pets near while they get back on their feet.

Alonso will be recognized during a Dec. 8 awards show hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa. The program will air at 5 p.m. local time live from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Each of the 10 CNN Heroes will be awarded $10,000, and the CNN Hero of the Year will receive an additional $100,000. The honorees also will receive free capacity-building training from the Annenberg Foundation, a supporter of nonprofits worldwide.

Supporters can vote for Alonso or any of their favorites to win the CNN Hero of the Year prize at CNNHeroes.com.

“CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo and on the CNN mobile apps.

