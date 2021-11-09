Hualapai Way reopens after police activity

A western Las Vegas roadway was closed for more than three hours early Tuesday as Las Vegas police responded to a report of a man who had fired gunshots during a domestic dispute.

Hualapai Way is closed between Sahara Avenue and Homestretch Drive. (RTC of Southern Nevada)

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 2 a.m. a man and woman were arguing at an apartment in the 2000 block of Jasper Bluff Street, near Hualapai Way and West Sahara Avenue, when the man “retrieved a handgun and fired about two shots into the ceiling,” Gordon wrote in a text.

The woman, Gordon said, fled the apartment and called 911.

Police arrived and attempted to make contact with the man. A police SWAT team was then called to the scene. Police closed Hualapai between Sahara and Lake Bed Avenue

The man surrendered to police just after 5 a.m., Gordon said. All roads were reopened just prior to 6 a.m.

