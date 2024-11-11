I-15 SB closed in south Las Vegas after Sunday night crash
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred late Sunday night in the south Las Vegas Valley.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred late Sunday night in the south Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the crash, which occurred on I-15 southbound at Cactus, involved a semi-truck, an SUV and a motorhome.
Several people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Police advised that the I-15 southbound on-ramp to Cactus was closed.
All I-15 southbound traffic was being diverted onto Las Vegas Boulevard to Starr Avenue while clean-up of the crash was underway.
#TrafficAlert I-15 southbound at Cactus. All travel lanes are closed on I-15, due to a semi roll-over crash with motorhome. Also, the I-15 southbound on-ramp to Cactus is closed. All I-15 southbound traffic is being diverted onto Las Vegas Blvd to Starr Avenue. Please use… pic.twitter.com/97HY7SyXcG
— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) November 11, 2024