47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

I-15 SB closed in south Las Vegas after Sunday night crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred late Sunday night in the south ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred late Sunday night in the south Las Vegas Valley. (RTC FAST Cam)
More Stories
Steve Pieri recently returned from the East Coast after volunteering to help clean up the damag ...
‘Carnage everywhere’: Las Vegas volunteers recount hurricane aid work
Construction continues on the Sphere in this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo. Las Vegas’ constructi ...
What’s going on with Las Vegas’ construction industry?
Paymon's Fresh Kitchen is shown at 8380 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (K ...
Why restaurant prices are so high in Vegas — and how restaurants are coping
Rancho High School JROTC marches during the annual Veterans Day parade on 4th Street in downtow ...
Veterans Day Parade to begin Monday morning in downtown Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2024 - 6:16 am
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred late Sunday night in the south Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash, which occurred on I-15 southbound at Cactus, involved a semi-truck, an SUV and a motorhome.

Several people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police advised that the I-15 southbound on-ramp to Cactus was closed.

All I-15 southbound traffic was being diverted onto Las Vegas Boulevard to Starr Avenue while clean-up of the crash was underway.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES