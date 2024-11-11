I-15 SB closed in south Las Vegas after Sunday night crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred late Sunday night in the south Las Vegas Valley.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred late Sunday night in the south Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash, which occurred on I-15 southbound at Cactus, involved a semi-truck, an SUV and a motorhome.

Several people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police advised that the I-15 southbound on-ramp to Cactus was closed.

All I-15 southbound traffic was being diverted onto Las Vegas Boulevard to Starr Avenue while clean-up of the crash was underway.