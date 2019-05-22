Impaired driving suspected in fatal crash in western Las Vegas

Impairment is suspected in a fatal two-vehicle crash in western Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Two vehicles collided shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Preakness Pass and Churchill Downs Drive, near South Fort Apache Road Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue, said Lt. William Matchko of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Please avoid the area of Preakness Pass and Churchill downs in Peccole Ranch as we investigate a fatal collision involving a suspected impaired driver. These senseless deaths are preventable. This needs to stop! — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) May 22, 2019

A male driver was transported to University Medical Center with a serious injury and later died at the hospital.

The other driver, also a man, was detained on suspicion of impaired driving.

No other people were involved.

The residential intersection remains closed as of 5:30 a.m. as Metro police investigate. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.