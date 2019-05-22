59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Impaired driving suspected in fatal crash in western Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2019 - 5:39 am
 
Updated May 22, 2019 - 5:58 am

Impairment is suspected in a fatal two-vehicle crash in western Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Two vehicles collided shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Preakness Pass and Churchill Downs Drive, near South Fort Apache Road Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue, said Lt. William Matchko of the Metropolitan Police Department.

A male driver was transported to University Medical Center with a serious injury and later died at the hospital.

The other driver, also a man, was detained on suspicion of impaired driving.

No other people were involved.

The residential intersection remains closed as of 5:30 a.m. as Metro police investigate. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST