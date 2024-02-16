Impairment suspected after crash involving CCSD bus injures 2

Impairment is suspected after a crash Friday morning between a vehicle and a Clark County School District school bus.

The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive, east of South University Center Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

One person has been transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one individual on the bus suffered a minor injury.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.