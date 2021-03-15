Impairment suspected after semitrailer overturns near Strip

A semitrailer driver was hospitalized with minor injuries Monday morning after overturning a truck on an off-ramp near the Strip, authorities said.

Investigators suspect the driver of the truck was impaired, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Metro was informed of a hit-and-run at Rancho Drive and Desert Inn Road, Hadfield said.

After colliding with a car, the truck drove away and the car followed, he said.

The truck then overturned on the eastbound Flamingo Road off-ramp from southbound Interstate 15 and came to a stop on the on-ramp to I-15, Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said.

The driver was taken to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Hadfield said.

