Infant, man critically injured in Saturday night crash

An infant and adult were critically injured in a crash Saturday night in the East Las Vegas Valley.

The collision occurred at 8:04 p.m. at Boulder Highway, north of East Twain Avenue, police said Sunday. An investigation revealed that two pedestrians, one pushing a stroller with an infant inside, were crossing Boulder Highway inside a marked crosswalk.

The driver of a Kia Optima “failed to stop for the pedestrians” and collided with the stroller and a man. The infant was ejected into the roadway. The man, identified as 19-year-old Jawuan Richardson, was then hit by another vehicle while lying on the road. The other pedestrian, a 20-year-old woman, was not injured.

The infant, a 1-year-old boy, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Richardson, of Las Vegas, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical center, also in critical condition.

Impairment is not suspected, police said.

