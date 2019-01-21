Week in Pictures: Jan. 14-20

Take a look at some striking pictures from Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including weather features, a boxing match and the super blood wolf moon. Ronald Holmes plays the alto saxophone on The Strip as dark clouds move in on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in […]
January 20, 2019 - 10:56 pm
Take a look at some striking pictures from Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including weather features, a boxing match and the super blood wolf moon.
Ronald Holmes plays the alto saxophone on The Strip as dark clouds move in on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal
Clouds and a rainbow in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area near Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A view of the Stratosphere as clouds and fog cover the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
Lee Canyon is reflected in the goggles of Nels Bloyer, of Las Vegas, while he takes a break Friday after skiing on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Children from local elementary schools cheer for the Lady Rebels during the Lady Rebels School Day Game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Dancers from the Trinity Conservatory of Performing Arts perform a dance titled “Torn” at the Peace Week Celebration at West Las Vegas Library in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Manny Pacquiao, left, connects a punch against Adrien Broner in the WBA Welterweight title bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Pacquiao won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Palo Verde’s Dallas Gomez, center, wrestles against SLAM Academy’s Alyson Thammavongsa at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
The super blood wolf moon above Paris Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
This multiple-exposure photo captured on Sunday, Jan, 20, 2019, shows the moon’s movement during the “super blood wolf moon” lunar eclipse from Las Vegas Boulevard near the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
