Kitchen fire displaces 4 in northwest Las Vegas

Four people were displaced by a house fire in northwest Las Vegas early Wednesday.

The fire broke was reported at 2:43 a.m. at 8404 Orchard Ridge Ave., near North Durango Drive and West Alexander Road.

Firefighters found a fire in a kitchen of a single-story residence. The fire was quickly extinguished but the home was no longer livable.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross was assisting those displaced.

