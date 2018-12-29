The Year in Photos 2018
Take a look back at the events that shaped 2018 in Las Vegas through the eyes of Review-Journal photographer Benjamin Hager.
By Benjamin Hager
Insane Clown Posse's Shaggy 2 Dope performs during Juggalo Weekend on February 17, 2018, at Fremont Country Club, in Las Vegas.
Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) scores a second period goal against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington.
Delaney Evans releases her lantern during the RiSE Lantern Festival at Jean Dry Lake Bed on Oct. 5, 2018, in Jean, Nevada.
Friends and family come together during a vigil to mourn the loss of the 3 people killed during a shooting at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street. Photo taken at the site of the shooting the following day on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes (6) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Vladimir Brodziansky (19) in overtime during the NBA Summer League semifinals on July 16, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas.
Alynah Lawton, 6, practices floating with the help of water safety instructor Lisa Peschi during swimming class at the Hollywood Aquatic Center on July 23, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Greg Romero, aka "The Bridge Burner," at a Versus Wrestling event on Aug., 3, 2018, at Neonopolis, in Las Vegas.
Izzy Howard, right, Kennedy Kahler, Savannah Kristich and Sabine Nehls leap into the air during a photo shoot with photographer Jerry Metellus on Aug. 28, 2018, at Metellus' studio, in Las Vegas.
Angel Delgadillo, 91, known as the Angel of Route 66, is photographed outside Delgadillo's Route 66 Gift Shop on May 17, 2018 in Seligman, Ariz.
51s second baseman Jeff McNeil (12) makes a behind-the-back play to retire Reno Aces Anthony Recker (40) on June 24, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas.
The Golden Knight, played by Lee Orchard, is photographed during a photo session at the Review-Journal studio on Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Fourth of July fireworks fill the Las Vegas skyline at the Elation rooftop pool on July 4, 2018, at the Stratosphere, in Las Vegas.
Duane Stoner III splashes around in Water World at the DISCOVERY Children's Museum on May 1, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a rally at Cox Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Performers from Blackbear Acrobats demonstrate the Chinese diabolos yo-yo during China Lights Las Vegas on February 1, 2018, at Craig Ranch Regional Park, in North Las Vegas.
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay at the site of his fifth Strip restaurant Hell's Kitchen on January 7, 2018, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas.
Dominic Marchese, left, and Dani Hernandez share a laugh after crashing their sled at Lee Meadows on Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon near Las Vegas.
Janelle Mone performs at The Pearl on June 26, 2018, at Palms, in Las Vegas.
Carlos "Big Daddy" Adley, owner of Backstage Bar & Billiards, is photographed at the venue on Jan. 30, 2018.
Forrest Chong, from Olympic Valley, Calif., ascends Cannibal Crag on Oct. 17, 2018, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.
Golden Knights 2018-2019 season preview cover featuring Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, center Jonathan Marchessault and center William Karlsson.