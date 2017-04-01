Las Vegas picks up the tab on some serious parties

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority spends taxpayer dollars on concerts, sporting events, lavish dinners and some of the biggest bar bills you’ll ever see.

The Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority spends taxpayer dollars on a wide variety of activities. Here’s a sampling.

Special events

■ More than $150,000 for Las Vegas entertainer Frankie Moreno to play events in the United States and internationally, from 2013 to 2016.

■ $70,000 for Rick Springfield to play a 40-minute show at the June 2016 Meeting Professionals International Conference in Atlantic City.

■ $225,000 approved for a client development event in Washington, D.C. in December 2016, including an estimated $75,000 for food and drinks.

Food and drinks

■ $79,300 for a banquet at the Bellagio in March 2014.

■ $25,100 for banquets in Los Angeles in January 2015.

■ $10,000 bar tab at the Aria in September 2015.

■ $60,200 cocktail reception and dinner at the Hamilton in Washington D.C. in December 2015.

Concerts

■ $17,000 for tickets and tables at a Latin Recording Academy dinner and performance at Mandalay Bay in November 2013.

■ $5,000 for Cher concert in Chicago in October 2014.

■ $7,250 for Fleetwood Mac concert in October 2014 in Chicago.

■ $7,025 for a penthouse suite to watch U2 in June 2015 in Chicago.

■ $1,536 for eight Van Halen tickets in July 2015.

Sporting events

■ $6,930 for tickets to Major League Baseball’s all-star game in Minneapolis in July 2014.

■ $36,300 for three days of breakfast and lunch at the Shriner’s PGA tournament in October 2014.

■ $5,750 for Chicago Blackhawks suite in November 2014.

■ $2,490 for tickets to a Seattle Seahawks playoff game in January 2015.

■ $4,085 for a White Sox suite in April 2015.

■ $11,000 for four Chicago Bears season tickets.

■ $6,840 for tickets to Chicago Cubs playoff games in October 2015.

■ $5,800 for a private “wow factor” tour for clients at Fenway Park in April 2016.

■ $10,220 for Chicago Cubs games in July 2016.

Cruises

■ $4,900 for a cruise in Milwaukee in November 2013.

■ $5,500 for dinner cruise in Boston in April 2014.

■ $7,316 for a boat cruise for 50 people in New York in July 2015.

